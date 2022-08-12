Read full article on original website
DEC to Open Wildlife Management Areas from Aug. 16 to 31
On Monday, August 8, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the annual opening to the public of otherwise restricted Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties from Tuesday, Aug. 16, to Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. During the 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County, including the posted refuge or wetland restricted areas, will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will also be open to visitors with one exception-Perch Lake will be open daily from noon to sunset.
Adirondack Cuisine Trails offer insight into agriculture in the ADKs
The newly updated Adirondack Cuisine Trails showcase farms, orchards, restaurants, breweries, wineries, and local food and agricultural producers that give visitors an up-close view of what agriculture in the Adirondacks is all about. The Adirondack Cuisine Trails are growing, with new locations and amplified marketing and promotions this summer as Adirondack Harvest takes the helm. The updated trails now have a stronger focus on locally-grown food and products, with a new requirement for businesses to serve at least five local products regularly, and for farm businesses to primarily produce what they sell.
2022 Kickass Writers Festival set for Aug.19 & 20, Adirondack Explorer Editor James Odato signs on as panelist
Saranac Lake, NY—On August 19th & 20th, the Adirondack Center for Writing (ACW) will present the first annual Kickass Writers Festival, featuring writers, poets, comedians, mountaineers, and more. The festival will take place across various locations all over Saranac Lake and will include readings, workshops, talks, publishing programs, special performances, a book fair, speed dating, and more. The Kickass Writers Festival celebrates how writing and storytelling–in all of their forms–are essential to art, entertainment, and social change.
