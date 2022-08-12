ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance

By Tarot.com
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts.

In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a trine with Uranus—planet of sudden insight —which will not only lead to intriguing conversations with unexpected people, but feelings that strike you without notice. If you’re single and looking to mingle, now’s the time to go out and put away your phone! How else will a cutie be able to introduce themselves to you if your eyes are glued to your screen? On August 19, romantic Venus will form a trine with expansive Jupiter, which sets the tone for romance and play, expanding the generous agenda of  Venus in remarkable ways. Sparks are flying, so give in to the magic!

Ready to take a risk in love? Do it! Action is encouraged as Mars—planet of drive and ambition — enters Gemini on August 20. This is a particularly significant shift in energy and libido because Mars will spend an unusually long stretch of time here, thanks to an upcoming retrograde this fall. We could initially experience Mars in Gemini as an increase in logic regarding what we’re enticed by. If a love interest can’t keep up with our mental acrobatics, we may lose interest. There is also a duality connected to what—or whom—you find attractive. This should prove interesting in the coming months! Mercury opposes dreamy and disorienting Neptune on August 21, making it a notable day for communication about anything—including matters of the heart. Be aware of your limitations. If you’re not ready to trust someone, don’t feel pressured to !

Related: Get A Free Tarot Reading For Further Insight

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 is trying to tell you, according to your sun sign , Venus sign and/or rising sign :

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

If there was ever the perfect week to discover romantic possibilities, this could be it! Venus is dancing through your romance sector, and on Thursday she’ll make a brilliant link to lucky Jupiter in your sign. This is truly the most magnificent cosmic support to help you move quickly toward romantic bliss with someone you recently started to date. If you’re already in an established relationship, then you and your mate may feel like you’re living out a romance novel. Single? You probably won’t be that way for long! Plus, as your ruler Mars enters your communication sector on Saturday, intellect becomes sexier than ever.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For August 2022

Taurus

The universe is amplifying the volume of your heart and your intuition, especially in regard to your love life. The keystone of a happy romantic foundation for you now is probably connected to getting back to your roots and the things that bring you the deepest security and pleasure. It seems that what really lights your fire is probably happening more behind the scenes — and most likely in your home. A week chilling at home could be more fun with your sweetie than nights out on the town. Single? Mercury opposes Neptune across your dating and friendship axis on Sunday. Someone might be sending you mixed signals.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For August 2022

Gemini

Everything in your love life could begin to change this week—and it can all be of your own doing! Assertive Mars enters Gemini on Saturday and will begin an unusually long tour through your clever, active sign. In fact, get comfortable with this energy because it’ll be here until the spring of 2023! What does this mean for your love life? A lot, actually. For starters, you’re probably more than ready to go after what you want after what feels like a long nap. Hibernation is over, and you can motivate yourself to be more social and get your sexual and intellectual needs met in a current or future relationship. It’s on!

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For August 2022

Cancer

You might be growing weary of keeping up a busy social life and meeting never-ending commitments with friends or even a lover. In fact, as Mars enters your reclusive 12th house on Saturday, it’s quite possible that you’ll assert your right to lock yourself away from everyone for a while. Romantic goals might have been confused, particularly if you’ve spent too much time doing what other people thought you should do. It’s time to start listening to yourself again! The journey may feel quiet and even lonely at times, but it should be absolutely worth it. Walking on your own is a great way to find yourself and eventually, the perfect love.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For August 2022

Leo

These days, it may feel like you can do no wrong when it comes to love—this week is certainly no exception. In fact, a gorgeous trine between Venus in your sign to lucky Jupiter on Thursday suggests a major romantic blessing is coming! This could be anything, from meeting the person of your dreams to your current partner surprising you with a grand gift or other gesture of their affection. Whatever it is will probably be over the top in the most delicious way — and you could find yourself over the moon with joy and gratitude for how your matters of the heart are unfolding. Things should be beautiful!

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For August 2022

Virgo

Some romantic struggles are possible for you at the moment, despite the cosmic bounty you may see other signs experiencing. Trickster Mercury is scampering through your sign and, on Sunday, will make an exact opposition to nebulous Neptune, presently in your partnership sector. You and your love interest might get caught up in a confusing conversation. One of you could even be lying about something to the other. Look out for a nagging feeling that something isn’t quite right! Single Virgos may end up too focused on someone they can’t have. Fantasy is okay to some extent, but try to keep your feet on the ground.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For August 2022

Libra

This could be a week where your dreams come true in matters of the heart! Venus is in the area of your chart connected to your greatest aspirations, and will slip into a brilliant angle this Thursday to lucky Jupiter in your partnership sector. Already coupled? You and your partner are probably going to feel like you’ve won a cosmic jackpot in life, love, and maybe even money. If single, this could bring a lucky change to your love life. Be ready! Mars enters your 9th House of Expansion on Saturday, inviting motivation for you to grow with a potential partner in intellectual or spiritual ways. It’s a whole new world!

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For August 2022

Scorpio

Sometimes, love is a battlefield. You might now start to feel as if you’re entering a phase where you need to put on your suit of armor and prepare for an extended fight with the person you love the most. Ask yourself what could be happening between you and your other half that is bringing on any intense feelings of resentment, suspicion, or anger. Before you go on the defense, examine your motivation. It’s possible that, while your emotions are understandable, they’ve been set off by something that’s actually pretty minor. Singles aren’t off the hook either—this might be the kind of week in which you assume everyone is out to get you, and because of that, you turn away romantic potential.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For August 2022

Sagittarius

Believing in love is one thing. Knowing that you have the most amazing love in your life is something completely different. This week, having an attitude of gratitude will not only serve you well to help you appreciate a current romance, but it can also put you in a good space to manifest the grandest love possible. Venus and Jupiter, two generous planets, are teaming up to bring you these gorgeous opportunities. In other news, Mars enters your partnership sector on Saturday and will remain in this area of your chart for some time. You’re motivated for connection—but get ready to work harder than usual for it.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For August 2022

Capricorn

Healing any family wounds or past trauma is the key to your love life becoming everything you want it to be. Fortunately, the place you’re in at present is one where you can both dive into this type of healing and potentially even transcend your emotional pain for good. Venus and Jupiter are guiding you along your healing journey, thanks to their trine on Thursday. Regardless of what your current love life scenario might be, addressing those core wounds is sure to help you open your heart and make your love stronger than ever. You might also break a family karmic cycle that is related to this. Healing is possible!

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For August 2022

Aquarius

The greatest love of all might now be unfolding in your life. Venus is currently traveling through your partnership sector, creating positive, affectionate vibes. You are likely to feel completely adored by a romantic partner—particularly when Venus dances with blessed Jupiter, currently in your communication sector. Making a major decision to expand your love life in some way is likely. Whether or not you do, you and your sweetie can definitely be on the same page about your lives together. Singles can benefit as well, especially once Mars enters your romance sector on Saturday to spice things up even more. Any dry spell should be over!

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For August 2022

Pisces

No matter how much you want things to make sense in your love life, clarity may elude you this week. Mercury is currently skipping through your partnership sector and will trip over Neptune on Sunday for a harsh opposition. This energy colors the rest of the week, making you feel like you’re getting mixed signals from the person you’re with, or worry that you’re entirely fooling yourself. If you are making excuses instead of making sense, then you’ll know that there’s something not quite right in your love life or your thoughts about love. A lie you tell yourself might be the worst lie of them all.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For August 2022

Can astrology lead us to find true love? On August 12, join astrologers and bestselling authors, Ophira and Tali Edut, to find out as they live tweet during their new Amazon Prime Video show, ‘ Cosmic Love .’ STYLECASTER Astrology Editor Roya Backlund and the ‘Cosmic Love’ daters will be around to answer your burning questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F2n2_0hF98r8j00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Prepare For Some Unexpected Blessings

Click here to read the full article. There’s a powerful full moon happening in the next few days, which means emotional tensions will continue rising. It’s not over until it’s over, and though it may feel like you can’t catch a break, remember that you can do *anything* you sert your mind to. However, if you’ve been having a rough time, read on to see which zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 8 to 14. After all, to each their own, and this is especially true when it comes to astrology. Everyone reacts differently to the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected

Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 6, 2022. In the coming weeks, Leo, I urge you to always be confident that YOU ARE THE PARTY! Everywhere you go, bring the spirits of fun and revelry. Be educationally entertaining and entertainingly educational. Amuse yourself by making life more interesting for everyone. At the same time, be kind and humble, never arrogant or insensitive. A vital part of your assignment is to nourish and inspire others with your radiance and charm. That formula will ensure you get everything you need. I foresee bounty flowing your way! PS: Regularly reward your admirers and followers with your magnanimous Chesire-cat grin.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Your Love#Horoscope#Love At First Sight#Love Life#Predicting Love#Mercury#Gemini
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk

If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 8/15/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your insistence on pushing ahead is greatly appreciated. Superiors are so concerned with covering their backsides that nothing's getting done. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Yes, you have final say a, but if you don't speak up soon then it will be taken out of your hands.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022

Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They Have So Many Things To Look Forward To

Take a moment to reflect on the journey and all the treasures you’ve gathered along the way. If things have been chaotic for you this summer, you’re certainly not alone. Every single one of us is in the process of stepping through a divine portal of infinite possibilities. Can you already feel where your inner compass is leading you? Read on to see which zodiac signs will have the best week of August 15 to 21. Even though good things are coming, there’s always room for growth! Ready, set, go! If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, then I’m pretty sure you’re...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection

Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, As Long As They Go With The Flow

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a dull moment in the sky (and the current astro-weather proves it). If you can already feel the energetic shifts, you are not alone. Despite the celestial highs and lows, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of August 1 to 7, and if you happen to be one of them, you have every reason to do a victory dance! It’s been an exhilarating couple of days, thanks to the highly anticipated Uranus-North Node conjunction in Taurus that took place on July 31. Also known as the “Great Awakener,” Uranus is...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid

Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Adjusting To Some Big Changes, So Be Patient

Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting off this month feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder! Your Taurus August 2022 horoscope wants to remind you that you’re still dealing with so many unexpected turns, so give yourself time to adapt to the changing tides. You’re leading a revolution right now, so continue manifesting the future you believe in. On August 1, Mars in Taurus will join forces with Uranus—planet of rebellion—which will add a layer of intensity and independence to your life. However, you can trust in the process, because you’re still processing the fact that...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy