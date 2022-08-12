Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Ventura County jail inmate dies
Ventura County Jail officials say a female inmate has died after she was injured in a fall. Deputies say Rose Mae Denley fell in the day room of the jail housing unit at the Todd Road Jail Facility Sunday morning. They immediately started to provide first aid, as did a jail nurse who was nearby.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
davisvanguard.org
Judge Denies Sentence Reduction Despite Knowledge of Accused’s Childhood Emotional Neglect
VENTURA, CA – A Ventura County Superior Court judge denied Oscar Eulloque’s request for a sentence reduction last Thursday, despite his counsel’s effort to explain his child neglect situation. Eulloque was arrested for carjacking an Oxnard man with another co-accused in 2018. He was charged with felony...
Carmen Ramirez Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
Carmen Ramirez, a former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed in a fatal crash. The Oxnard Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in downtown [..]
kclu.org
Shock in Ventura County over death of the chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors
There's shock in Ventura County over word that a longtime community leader has died. Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck, and fatally injured by a SUV Friday night. Oxnard Police say it happened just before 7 p.m., at the intersection of Seventh and A Streets. Investigators say Ramirez was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle, which was westbound on Seventh Street.
Beverly Hills Doctor and Girlfriend Plead Guilty in Insurance Scheme
A Beverly Hills doctor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday in connection with an insurance and workers' compensation fraud scheme.
KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Ventura County Supervisor Killed in Traffic Collision
Ventura County is mourning the loss of its Supervisor, Carmen Ramirez, who died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Oxnard. Ramirez, 73, was walking within a crosswalk at the intersection of West Seventh and South A Streets at 6:40 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, according to the Oxnard Police Department.
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
kclu.org
Firefighters have upper hand on hard to reach brush fire in Ventura County
Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small, but highly visible brush fire off of Highway 101 near Camarillo. The two to three acre blaze is south of Highway 101, on the Conejo Grade. It was spotted just before 5 a.m. Monday. No homes were threatened, but the rugged terrain made it tough to fight.
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Antelope Valley Press
LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, Thursday, asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies from injuries after pedestrian-involved car crash
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez passed away on Friday night due to her injuries from a pedestrian-involved car crash, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies from injuries after pedestrian-involved car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
