Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Mercedes-Benz Killing Metris In America And Dealers Are Thrilled
With a new business strategy in play, Mercedes-Benz is looking to make big changes to its lineup. But it seems the killing spree isn't over yet, with the Metris van being the latest victim of the company's culling. This is according to Automotive News, which uncovered the information through a...
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Watch as Mercedes driver angrily exits his vehicle only to have road rage backfire in ‘instant karma’ during getaway
DASHCAM footage shows the moment an irate man was hit with instant karma after storming out of his vehicle in a road rage incident. slamming on his brakes in front of another car as the road merges to a highway. The vehicle with this video’s dashcam honks at the Mercedes-Benz...
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Watch the moment when a Mustang GT’s dramatic exit goes horribly wrong in front of a crowd
A spectator has captured footage of a 2019 Ford Mustang GT350R getting into an accident while leaving a car show. The driver in the video is seen speeding away before experiencing a 180-degree spin that ends in a rear collision with a light pole. A spectator asked the person filming...
Why the 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster S Is The Best Sportster Yet
Harley-Davidson entered a new era with the introduction of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. First seen in the Pan America adventure bike, its second application was in the brand new Sportster S model, finally replacing the original Sportster that has been in production since 1957. Can The Gaokin Thor GK...
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
