Run that scenario with the Ukraine issue included. Our ability to import and export will suffer greatly, and we rely on other countries for equipment to build our weapons systems. China in the Pacific and Russia in the Atlantic and both provoked and irritated, is not a good scenario for our longevity
the USA will need All our allies and then china can be crushed. it's going to take people to realize that the Chinese government is determined to control the world and unfortunately there will be no choice but war.we can't allow china to control the waterways we need to block them.if things go right then the government of Taiwan can take control of china. the demacratic government of Taiwan is actually the the government of china as they were forced out of china by the communists.
Comments / 21