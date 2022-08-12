Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Ky. Sen. Rand Paul says Mitch McConnell 'needs to pick up the phone' after anti-abortion judge saga
Paul's comments come in regard to the senators' public squabble over the botched nomination of conservative attorney Chad Meredith to a judgeship.
Comments / 0