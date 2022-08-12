CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot but comfortable afternoon with lower humidity. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.

