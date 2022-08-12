ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightsville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire

SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon.  The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SHELDON, SC
counton2.com

Monday crash closes lanes on Highway 17N in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash with injuries has closed two lanes on Highway 17 North in Awendaw. Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the two-vehicle crash happened on highway 17 at Sewee Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Both...
AWENDAW, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knightsville, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning. Deputies say they responded with other emergency crews after receiving a call about a large alligator near a pond guarding what was believed to be a person around 11:15 a.m. in the Sun City community.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.  When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person.  The […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#House Fire
live5news.com

Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Fire Department to launch new RMS platform

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will transition to a new records management system (RMS) in September.  According to CFD, the department conducted more than 26 training sessions in August to prepare for a new RMS system.  The RMS is used to record emergency incidents, pre-incident plans, inspections, community outreach activities, and other […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning.  The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m.  Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rain and storm chances increase this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot but comfortable afternoon with lower humidity. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - You may be noticing more school buses on the road Monday as Dorchester District Two begins its first day of school. The School District says as of Friday, they are still looking to fill 12 full-time driving positions. While they are looking to fill each...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy