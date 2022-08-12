Read full article on original website
South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire
SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon. The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
I-77 southbound remains blocked at Mile Marker 2 after tractor-trailer fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Monday afternoon, southbound lanes along I-77 towards I-26/Charleston remain blocked as firefighters and road crews work to remove a tractor trailer that caught fire. The incident started around 12:18 p.m. Monday afternoon near Mile Marker 2, the Twelfth Street/Saxe Gotha/Cayce exit. South Carolina Department...
Monday crash closes lanes on Highway 17N in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash with injuries has closed two lanes on Highway 17 North in Awendaw. Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the two-vehicle crash happened on highway 17 at Sewee Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Both...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning. Deputies say they responded with other emergency crews after receiving a call about a large alligator near a pond guarding what was believed to be a person around 11:15 a.m. in the Sun City community.
1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person. The […]
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried. Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three...
Charleston Fire Department to launch new RMS platform
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will transition to a new records management system (RMS) in September. According to CFD, the department conducted more than 26 training sessions in August to prepare for a new RMS system. The RMS is used to record emergency incidents, pre-incident plans, inspections, community outreach activities, and other […]
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning. The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
Deadly DUI crash leads to arrest in North Charleston, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest following a deadly weekend crash. NCPD on Saturday responded to a Tanger Outlet Boulevard after a report of a crash with injuries, around 10 p.m. Officers had Aaron Sidney Portner, 28, sitting in a patrol car at the scene as they noticed […]
Rain and storm chances increase this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot but comfortable afternoon with lower humidity. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.
Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - You may be noticing more school buses on the road Monday as Dorchester District Two begins its first day of school. The School District says as of Friday, they are still looking to fill 12 full-time driving positions. While they are looking to fill each...
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
Berkeley County will closely monitor positive COVID-19 cases, expects in-person learning to feel normal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District health officials say now that COVID-19 has moved from a pandemic to endemic, in-person learning should feel back to normal. Students in the Berkeley County School District will not be required to wear masks, but they are asked to pay attention to...
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
