Timberwolves to hire Joe Connelly as director of scouting

By Luke Adams
 3 days ago
Apr 11, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The Minnesota Timberwolves reveal their new logo in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After Tim Connelly left Denver for Minnesota to become the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations earlier this year, his brother Joe Connelly will make the same move, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, who reports that Joe will become the Wolves’ director of scouting.

Joe Connelly has spent the last few years with the Nuggets, working in a player development role and in the organization’s scouting department. His most recent title in Denver was director of pro personnel. According to Singer, Joe was a major advocate for Bones Hyland leading up to last year’s draft. The Nuggets ultimately selected Hyland with the No. 26 pick.

Tim Connelly is continuing to reshape Minnesota’s front office after changing teams within the Northwest Division this spring, and this isn’t the first of his recent moves that involves an executive heading from the Nuggets to the Timberwolves. Singer reported on Thursday that former Nuggets scouting coordinator Jon Wallace is becoming the Wolves’ director of player personnel and G League general manager.

Dell Demps, Matt Lloyd and Steve Senior are among the other veteran executives who have joined the Timberwolves’ front office this offseason, while assistant GM Joe Branch is moving on from the team.

