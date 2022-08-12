Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
WAFF
Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes back for Fall
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re needing a little inspiration around the house this fall, the Huntsville Art Tour of Homes is back to show off some great art pieces. The tour is reaching the other ends of town in it’s ‘Western Edition.’ The tour will feature...
Neon Lilly adds Eurasian cuisine to Huntsville Restaurant Week
Cultural cuisine is a concept that thrives during Huntsville Restaurant Week, and for some, it allows them to share their signature ethnic dishes.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway
This year more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Thirsty Turtle, iconic Huntsville dive bar, closes; owner says temporary
It was a packed house Wednesday night at The Thirsty Turtle. Word had gotten out among regulars here and friends of the staff this beloved, long-running dive-bar was closing down, effective last night. Deanna Wolf, daughter of Marilyn VerMeer, the bar’s long-time owner who died recently at age 73, tells AL.com the closure is temporary.
Kids to Love is ‘Over the Edge’ with rappelling fundraiser
What's one way you can face your fears while simultaneously helping to improve the lives of local children? Kids to Love has the answer!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Huntsville Restaurant Week begins with some big flavor
From historic city favorites to up-and-coming establishments, over 70 eateries are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week.
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Books-a-Million on University...What happened?? I loved that place
Books-a-Million on University...What happened?? I loved that place. It is moving to the Aldi/Academy building at parkway and drake. Since that building was the last of the mall, I'm surprised it hasn't been condemned yet.
wgnsradio.com
Did You Feel The 5:16AM Earthquake Saturday?
(Hazel Green, AL) Carole King’s hit “I Feel The Earth Move” may have run through the minds of mid-state residents around 5:16 (CDT) Saturday morning (8/13/2022) when the epicenter of a 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded near Hazel Green, Alabama—practically on the Tennessee state line and just 67-miles from Murfreesboro.
GasBuddy: Prices at the pump fell Monday, rising prices possible again
Prices fell for the ninth consecutive week, but GasBuddy said that streak is in jeopardy.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
WAFF
2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey website, an earthquake was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The website shows that the quake occurred just under four miles northwest of Hazel Green but was...
Comments / 0