Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes back for Fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re needing a little inspiration around the house this fall, the Huntsville Art Tour of Homes is back to show off some great art pieces. The tour is reaching the other ends of town in it’s ‘Western Edition.’ The tour will feature...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway

This year more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location

BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wgnsradio.com

Did You Feel The 5:16AM Earthquake Saturday?

(Hazel Green, AL) Carole King’s hit “I Feel The Earth Move” may have run through the minds of mid-state residents around 5:16 (CDT) Saturday morning (8/13/2022) when the epicenter of a 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded near Hazel Green, Alabama—practically on the Tennessee state line and just 67-miles from Murfreesboro.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey website, an earthquake was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The website shows that the quake occurred just under four miles northwest of Hazel Green but was...
HAZEL GREEN, AL

