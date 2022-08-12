Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.

HAMMONDSPORT, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO