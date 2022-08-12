Read full article on original website
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
wxhc.com
NYS Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez Tours Cortland’s DRI Projects (Audio & Photos)
New York’s Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez toured Cortland’s DRI Projects on Friday, both completed, in-progress and one yet to be started. Cortland officials, including Mayor Scott Steve, Katy Silliman, Councilperson, Ward 2, Tom Michales, Councilperson, Ward 8, Patricia Lane, Councilperson, Ward 4, Eric Mulvihill with the Cortland County BDC, Alan Ricottilli, DPW Deputy Superintendent and Clerk of the Legislature Savannah Hempstead all joined Rodriguez for the tour.
waynetimes.com
Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer
Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.
urbancny.com
Department of State Announces Completion of The State Street Plaza as part of The Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Restoration of the State Street Plaza Serves as a Centerpiece for Auburn’s DRI Program. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds Key Catalytic Projects to Revitalize the City of Auburn. The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion of the restoration project at State Street Plaza in...
Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy finishes in top 25 of Korn Ferry Tour, earns PGA Tour card
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy has earned his PGA Tour card. Roy, 32, finished in the Top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list after a nervy Sunday as golfers negotiated the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, and jostled for position for the final spots.
Ferris Mowers Night At Fulton Speedway August 13 Results
FULTON – The Ferris Mowers Night at Fulton Speedway last night, August 13, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[12]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 7. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 8. 15-Todd Root[9]; 9. 713-Tommy Collins[10]; 10. 329-Matt Becker[4]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[19]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[18]; 15. 42M-Brian Murphy[15]; 16. 10R-Ryan Richardson[7]; 17. 42-Colton Wilson[8]; 18. 3M-Michael Stanton[17]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 13-Teddy Starr[21]; 21. 16-Aaron Jacobs[20]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[22]
wxhc.com
Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)
With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
wxhc.com
Traffic Alert: Delays on Route 281 Between Homer and Cortland Expected
Beginning Tuesday, if weather permits, construction crews will begin to install a gas line on Route 281 from Fisher Ave. to the Village of Homer line. Lane restrictions will be in place with single lane alternating traffic. Traffic delays are expected with this construction project.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Thompson, Chestnut ready to take next step for SU football
There’s no substitute for hard work, and linebacker Stefon Thompson wouldn’t want it any other way. Coming off a career year in 2021 and a season that saw Syracuse finish in the top 20 in total defense, Thompson has lofty expectations for the defense this season. “We want...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse announces southbound lane closure on East Avenue in Meadowbrook
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced a southbound lane closure on East Avenue from Salt Springs Road to East Genesee Street beginning Monday, August 15. The project will reconstruct the sidewalks on the west side of East Avenue. Signs will be...
Finger Lakes winemaker pushed by ‘challenge of staying fresh while also staying true to why you started’
Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.
wxhc.com
Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City
A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
Syracuse Basketball: Not feeling great that SU will make 4-star PG’s list cut
Fast-rising 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson, a four-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, plans to trim down his list of remaining contenders in the “coming days,” according to a report from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who earned a flood of praise...
Syracuse Basketball: 2022-23 key storylines to watch for the Orange
With the 2022-23 college basketball season coming upon us, many questions linger when it comes to the Syracuse basketball team. With the 2022-23 college basketball season upon the horizon, many teams are under the radar with a lot of questions to be answered. One of those teams happens to be from the ACC, the Syracuse Orange. With Jim Boeheim entering his 47th season as coach of the Orange, many are wondering what will the oldest head coach in college basketball today has left in his playbook.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
owegopennysaver.com
Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair
On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
wxhc.com
Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow
The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
