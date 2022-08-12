ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team

Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
CICERO, NY
wxhc.com

NYS Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez Tours Cortland’s DRI Projects (Audio & Photos)

New York’s Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez toured Cortland’s DRI Projects on Friday, both completed, in-progress and one yet to be started. Cortland officials, including Mayor Scott Steve, Katy Silliman, Councilperson, Ward 2, Tom Michales, Councilperson, Ward 8, Patricia Lane, Councilperson, Ward 4, Eric Mulvihill with the Cortland County BDC, Alan Ricottilli, DPW Deputy Superintendent and Clerk of the Legislature Savannah Hempstead all joined Rodriguez for the tour.
CORTLAND, NY
waynetimes.com

Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.
SPENCER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland, NY
Sports
Cortland County, NY
Sports
City
Cortland, NY
Oswego County Today

Ferris Mowers Night At Fulton Speedway August 13 Results

FULTON – The Ferris Mowers Night at Fulton Speedway last night, August 13, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[12]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 7. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 8. 15-Todd Root[9]; 9. 713-Tommy Collins[10]; 10. 329-Matt Becker[4]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[19]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[18]; 15. 42M-Brian Murphy[15]; 16. 10R-Ryan Richardson[7]; 17. 42-Colton Wilson[8]; 18. 3M-Michael Stanton[17]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 13-Teddy Starr[21]; 21. 16-Aaron Jacobs[20]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[22]
FULTON, NY
wxhc.com

Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)

With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
HOMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Crown City Hoops Playoffs#Woody#Mighty Oaks 43 Schedule
spectrumlocalnews.com

Thompson, Chestnut ready to take next step for SU football

There’s no substitute for hard work, and linebacker Stefon Thompson wouldn’t want it any other way. Coming off a career year in 2021 and a season that saw Syracuse finish in the top 20 in total defense, Thompson has lofty expectations for the defense this season. “We want...
SYRACUSE, NY
PennLive.com

Finger Lakes winemaker pushed by ‘challenge of staying fresh while also staying true to why you started’

Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City

A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 2022-23 key storylines to watch for the Orange

With the 2022-23 college basketball season coming upon us, many questions linger when it comes to the Syracuse basketball team. With the 2022-23 college basketball season upon the horizon, many teams are under the radar with a lot of questions to be answered. One of those teams happens to be from the ACC, the Syracuse Orange. With Jim Boeheim entering his 47th season as coach of the Orange, many are wondering what will the oldest head coach in college basketball today has left in his playbook.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair

On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow

The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
HOMER, NY
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy