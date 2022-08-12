Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Football: Redshirting freshman DL Aaron Graves would be 'stupid'
Iowa's defensive line has high hopes this season after returning almost every key piece except Zach VanValkenburg. But freshman defensive lineman Aaron Graves might be too good to keep off the field. On Saturday, the athletic small-town Iowa product and MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, was in the backfield on what seemed like half of the snaps he was in.
Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice
For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
Iowa Football: Five stock risers so far during fall camp
A few names that have helped themselves in fall camp... © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
kmaland.com
Former UNI wrestler Teske commits to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Former University of Northern Iowa wrestler Brody Teske is transferring to Iowa. Teske was a NCAA Championships qualifier for the Panthers in 2021 and 2022. He also wrestled collegiately at Penn State and has a 33-13 career record. Teske was a four-time high school state champion during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Kids Day growth surprises Ferentz
IOWA CITY — At Iowa’s annual Kids at Kinnick open practice, the Hawkeye football team experienced a bit of a growth spurt Saturday. Coach Kirk Ferentz was somewhat surprised in a good way with what transpired after his team signed a few autographs and Iowa seniors entered the field at Kinnick Stadium with this year’s Kid Captains.
northwoodsleague.com
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
cbs2iowa.com
Springville woman arrested after leading Linn County Deputies on vehicle pursuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sunday morning, Linn County Deputies were trying to locate 20 year-old Chloe Snider, from Springville, Iowa, at 1138 Dubuque Road. Deputies released a statement on Twitter stating they were looking for Snider because of a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton. State Patrol said a car was on 61st...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced
One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
Spencer Daily Reporter
Cedar Rapids man charged with 3rd OWI following accident
Joel Bolar, 57, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with OWI, third offense and failure to maintain control, at 1:30 p.m., July 30, following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue.
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
Everything You Need to Know for the 2022 Market After Dark
One of Cedar Rapids' biggest events of the summer is right around the corner!. The 7th annual Market After Dark is scheduled for Saturday, August 27th from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Cedar Rapids. The press release reads:. "Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0