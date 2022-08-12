ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Iowa Football: Redshirting freshman DL Aaron Graves would be 'stupid'

Iowa's defensive line has high hopes this season after returning almost every key piece except Zach VanValkenburg. But freshman defensive lineman Aaron Graves might be too good to keep off the field. On Saturday, the athletic small-town Iowa product and MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, was in the backfield on what seemed like half of the snaps he was in.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice

For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Former UNI wrestler Teske commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Former University of Northern Iowa wrestler Brody Teske is transferring to Iowa. Teske was a NCAA Championships qualifier for the Panthers in 2021 and 2022. He also wrestled collegiately at Penn State and has a 33-13 career record. Teske was a four-time high school state champion during...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Kids Day growth surprises Ferentz

IOWA CITY — At Iowa’s annual Kids at Kinnick open practice, the Hawkeye football team experienced a bit of a growth spurt Saturday. Coach Kirk Ferentz was somewhat surprised in a good way with what transpired after his team signed a few autographs and Iowa seniors entered the field at Kinnick Stadium with this year’s Kid Captains.
IOWA CITY, IA
northwoodsleague.com

September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm

The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday

VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Benton County crash

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton. State Patrol said a car was on 61st...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced

One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Everything You Need to Know for the 2022 Market After Dark

One of Cedar Rapids' biggest events of the summer is right around the corner!. The 7th annual Market After Dark is scheduled for Saturday, August 27th from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Cedar Rapids. The press release reads:. "Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy...
247Sports

247Sports

