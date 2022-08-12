Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com
Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust," Alexander said.
BET
Black Rochester Firefighter Says Supervisor Pressured Him To Attend Racist Party That Mocked Juneteenth
A Black firefighter in the Rochester, N.Y., Fire Department says he intends to sue the department and city over his supervisor allegedly pressuring him to attend a party in July that mocked Juneteenth and displayed racist imagery. Local station WRGB reports that Jerrod Jones, a 14-year department veteran, announced his...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
Rochester’s International Plaza holds Dominican Day celebration
Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer
Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
WHEC TV-10
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
WHEC TV-10
Faith leaders hold youth engagement event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices keep falling, still nearly $0.50 over national average
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have continued to fall for over a month, but local prices are still higher than the national and New York State averages. This week, Rochester’s gas prices fell by 10 cents according to AAA. The current average is $4.45 per gallon.
WHEC TV-10
Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY files lawsuit against Town of Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York has filed a lawsuit against the town of Henrietta. This comes after the town board shot down a special use permit application in June for a new planned parenthood clinic. Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz, voted in favor of the...
Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jerrod Jones says the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of town. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
Couple linked to alleged Juneteenth spoof party responds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a prominent local dentist responded Friday to allegations that his house played host to a racist party that a Black Rochester firefighter was allegedly forced to attend. In his statement, Nicosia said he and his wife, Mary, “strongly disagree with how we are being characterized,” but also announced […]
WHEC TV-10
Longest African-American-owned business in Rochester celebrates its centennial
To celebrate 100 years in business, the Latimer Funeral Home held a health and wellness fair today. They are the longest-established African-American-owned business in the city. Many organizations were in attendance to talk about healthy habits, teach cooking skills, and help answer questions related to healthcare. “Well, I think the...
WHEC TV-10
Brockport Arts Festival back after Covid hiatus
BROCKPORT, N.Y. Another local festival took place this weekend, this one in the village of Brockport. The village was lined with hundreds of artists, musicians, and food vendors for the Brockport Arts Festival. This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held due to a Covid...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
