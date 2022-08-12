ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders hold youth engagement event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jerrod Jones says the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of town. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Couple linked to alleged Juneteenth spoof party responds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a prominent local dentist responded Friday to allegations that his house played host to a racist party that a Black Rochester firefighter was allegedly forced to attend. In his statement, Nicosia said he and his wife, Mary, “strongly disagree with how we are being characterized,” but also announced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Longest African-American-owned business in Rochester celebrates its centennial

To celebrate 100 years in business, the Latimer Funeral Home held a health and wellness fair today. They are the longest-established African-American-owned business in the city. Many organizations were in attendance to talk about healthy habits, teach cooking skills, and help answer questions related to healthcare. “Well, I think the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brockport Arts Festival back after Covid hiatus

BROCKPORT, N.Y. Another local festival took place this weekend, this one in the village of Brockport. The village was lined with hundreds of artists, musicians, and food vendors for the Brockport Arts Festival. This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held due to a Covid...
BROCKPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
BATAVIA, NY

