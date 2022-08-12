Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Golf.com
10 tips to help you improve your scoring on par 4s
Par 4s often create the greatest challenge and variety on a golf course. Long, short, wide, narrow, well-bunkered, water hazards, tree- lined; there are plenty of obstacles you’ll face over the course of a round. Their varying length and width will allow you to use many different clubs in...
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: Do PXG’s 0211 XCOR2 irons live up to the hype?
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. The tools: PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons (4-PW; True Temper Elevate 95...
Golf.com
Best Golf Rangefinders of 2022
Picture this: You’re walking the fairways of your local nine-hole public course, searching for the red, white, or blue discs to get a better idea of your ball’s distance to the green. You’re in the left or right rough, 20-30 yards away from the nearest disc. As you trek back to your ball, you have numbers, equations, and questions swirling in your head: “150 yards to the center of the green… 15 yards back of the white yardage marker… Is the flag in the front of the green or the back?” That’s a lot of calculation and contemplation.
Golf.com
The simple and ingenius way Will Zalatoris improves his golf swing
Since the moment he arrived on the PGA Tour, you could make a solid case that Will Zalatoris is best ball striker in golf. He’s second in SG: Tree-To-Green this season, averaging over 312 yards off the tee (12th) and hitting more than 70 percent of his greens (8th). It’s why he ranks fourth in birdie average, despite ranking 103rd in SG: Putting.
Golf.com
These 3 clever short-game tips will shave strokes off your card | Tour Validated
Ask any good player and he or she will tell you that the key to shooting lower scores is having a solid short game. Sure, it’s fun to crush balls off the tee, but unless you know how to navigate the all-important shots around the green with proficiency, the distance of your tee shots matters next to nothing if you can’t get up and down.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
Golf.com
‘It’s arguably the meanest thing you’ve ever said’: Harris English breaks down his divisive tweet from 2018
As far as controversial tweets go, Harris English — a longtime PGA Tour pro who currently commands a following of more than 56,000 Twitter users — probably thought that what he posted while watching the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on the afternoon of May 29, 2018, was fairly innocuous:
Golf.com
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Memphis
We’ve finally reached the final round of play at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which means we’ve also reached the first payday of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs! Below, find everything you need to know about tournament money for the first of the Playoffs’ $75 million prize fund.
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf.com
How does the PGA Tour fend off LIV Golf? This pro has an idea
How does golf hit back against LIV Golf? It starts, Harris English says, by being ready to hit first. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, the multiple-time PGA Tour winner joined hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz for an earnest conversation on all things golf, including the recent developments that have left English’s home tour struggling against its Saudi-backed rivals.
Golf.com
Here’s what this week’s leader in strokes gained: putting says he focuses on over the ball
The FedEx Cup playoffs offer an incredible opportunity for players to change the entire trajectory of their season in the span of three weeks. A good performance in the opening tournament — this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship — can help a player gain access to the next two cut-free (and financially lucrative) tournaments.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade Kalea Premier women’s line offers more speed and forgiveness
The new Kalea Premier line of golf clubs from TaylorMade is offering women golfers their most forgiving and comprehensive line of clubs to date. By combining proven technologies with lightweight specs specifically tuned to create more forgiveness and speed — you can say goodbye to the outdated “shrink it and pink it” philosophy of building women’s clubs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GolfWRX
TaylorMade launches all-new women’s line: Kalea Premier golf clubs
TaylorMade has today introduced Kalea Premier, the company’s newest women’s set specifically engineered for lightweight speed, easy launch and maximum forgiveness. With a weight-saving carbon crown and carbon sole, plus a 22-gram steel rear back weight, Kalea Premier is engineered to provide advanced forgiveness by combining a low-and-back CG with an ultra-lightweight head construction designed to promote faster swing speeds.
Golf.com
These Johnnie-O polos will put you in instant vacay-mode — and they’re on sale
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Why golfers can learn a lot from Will Zalatoris’ short game
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Watching Will Zalatoris making a clutch putt on his 72nd hole of the FedEx St. Jude Championship — and then two more in the ensuing playoff itself — I was struck by a singular thought:
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Will Zalatoris’ gear at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
Will Zalatoris outlasted Sepp Straka in a sudden-death playoff to win his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Take a closer look at the Titleist setup Zalatoris used in Memphis. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X shaft), 8 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TSR2+ (Fujikura Ventus...
Golf.com
This ‘Seinfeld’-themed U.S. Amateur group is real, and it’s spectacular
Seinfeld is widely regarded as a GOAT sitcom, with a nine-season run that produced hundreds of memorable lines and indelible moments that remain beloved by millions. Among the show’s legion of fans: the USGA. Look no further than a trio of golfers who the USGA grouped together in the...
Golf.com
How Steph Curry inspired Will Zalatoris’ 18th-green celebration
After making a clutch par putt on TPC Southwind’s 18th green on Sunday, Will Zalatoris was fired up. Just as his Titleist Pro V1 fell over the front lip of the cup, the 25-year-old pumped his fist and screamed in celebration. “What are they gonna say now!” he yelled....
Golf.com
Justin Thomas’ driver, magic wands and worthy causes | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Justin Thomas has never been afraid to make equipment changes in big moments. Several years ago, Thomas switched driver shafts at the Tour Championship with $15 million on the line. Kicking off the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind, Thomas once again chose to make a significant change to the big stick, replacing his Titleist TSi driver with a 10-degree TSR3.
