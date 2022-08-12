ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Author Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On A Lecture Stage In New York

By Dustin Jones | NPR
LAist
LAist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQA3l_0hF96rdf00

Updated August 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM PT

Salman Rushdie , the Indian-born author who received death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday morning in New York by a man who rushed the stage where the author was to speak, New York State Police said. Rushdie was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with an apparent stab wound to the neck, police said.

The world-renowned author, who is 75 years old, was attending a lecture series at the Chautauqua Institution as a guest speaker when the incident occurred. Police said a male suspect charged the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer at approximately 11 a.m. ET.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and Rushdie was transported to a local hospital. Rushdie's condition at this time is unknown, a police statement said . The police said the interviewer, who was not named in the release, sustained a minor head injury.

But a tweet from the Chautauqua Institution indicated that the other victim is Henry Reese, co-founder of City of Asylum, a residency program for writers in exile.

"We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, and patience as we fully focus on coordinating with police officials following a tragic incident at the Amphitheater today," the institution said.

Rushdie was visiting the institution to discuss with Reese how the United States serves as asylum for writers in exile, according to the Chautauqua Institution's event page .

Rushdie has written 14 novels, including The Satanic Verses , one of his most popular books, which resulted in death threats against the author from Iran's leader in 1989.

Beyond his work as a writer, Rushdie has long championed the importance of freedom of expression. He served as the president of PEN America between 2004 and 2006 and then as chairman of the PEN World Voices International Literary Festival for 10 years.

PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement that the organization was shocked to learn about the attack. Rushdie had emailed her just hours before the attack to help place writers from Ukraine seeking asylum.

"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered," Nossel said. "He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced."

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
State
New York State
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
107
Followers
53
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy