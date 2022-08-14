ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Brand-New Pizzeria Open For Business In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Pizza lovers in the Hudson Valley just hit the jackpot with the opening of a new pizza restaurant that specializes in brick oven and artisan pies.

The new restaurant is Tesoro Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in Orange County at 1795 Route 32 in New Windsor.

The artisan pizzas are the real deal with such favorites as the Crema De Carciofi smothered in artichokes, fresh basil, mozzarella, creamy sauce, and red pepper flakes; and the Italiana that includes plenty of cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, shaved Parmigiano in homemade seasoned pizza sauce.

Tesoro Ristorante and Pizzeria offers brick oven and artisan pizzas.

Tesoro Ristorante and Pizzeria

Brick oven pizzas include the standard favorites of pepperoni and sausage, with a few surprises thrown in such as the shrimp scampi pie and the Buffalo chicken.

One reviewer put it this way: "Delicious! Perfect crust! Service is amazing. Beautiful, comfortable, and impeccably clean atmosphere. Good people who care about their products and details. Quality and Hospitality A+++++"

Currently, the restaurant is only selling pizzas, but in the near future diners can expect a full menu of pasta, salads, and soups, as well as an array of appetizers.

Prices are very moderate for what you get. Outdoor seating is available. The decor of the restaurant is relaxing and clean. Good spot for families with children.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

To order, or for information, call 845-458-5513.

