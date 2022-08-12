ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police ID Man Found Dead In Fiery Vehicle During Mid-Summer Baltimore Blaze

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7oUT_0hF96blH00
Linzie D. Bonds II was found dead in a burning vehicle last month. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police investigators in Maryland have identified the man who was found dead last month inside a motor vehicle that caught fire, authorities announced.

Linzie D. Bonds II, 68, has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the occupant of a vehicle that was found fully engulfed in flames in Baltimore County when first responders answered a call for a commercial fire.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers from the Baltimore County Police White Marsh precinct were dispatched to a building fire in the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a motor vehicle that was on fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Baltimore County Fire Department, which pulled a then-unidentified man out who died during the incident.

This week, the Medical Examiner identified the occupant of the motor vehicle as being Bonds.

The Baltimore County Arson Team is currently investigating the circumstance surrounding the fire, officials noted. The cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Victims ID'd In Fatal Baltimore County Crash

Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that ejected two people from the vehicle, authorities say. Elvis Espinoza, 20, and Salvador Melara, 21, were killed in the crash that occurred along Cranbrook Road just east of Greenside Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Baltimore County police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

Hit-Run Driver At Large After Fatally Striking Pedestrian In Prince George's County: Police

A hit-and-run driver is at large after striking a pedestrian and speeding away in Maryland, police announced. The Bowie Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision incident involving a pedestrian in Prince George’s County shortly after 11 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 11 on Collington Road near the intersection of John Hanson Highway.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct
Daily Voice

Train Collides Into Vehicle On Baltimore Street

A Baltimore roadway is shut down after a train and vehicle collision, authorities say. Westbound Eastern Avenue at Kane Street has been shut down after the collision occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have yet to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Patient Jumps Out Of Ambulance After Hitting Pole In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision near Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found a car that had a head-on collision with a street light, which left one of the lights hanging.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
338K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy