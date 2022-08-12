'Father Figure,' 28, Got Two Young Atlantic City Girls Pregnant: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to charges of raping three young girls, two of whom he got pregnant, authorities said.

Isaiah W. Banks-Carey's plea deal calls for a sentence of 25 years in New Jersey State Prison and Carey must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. He must also register pursuant to Megan’s Law, be under Parole Supervision for Life, and submit to

an Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center Sexual Offender Evaluation. He must also have no contact with the victims.

Banks-Carey admitted that between the dates of Jan. 1, 2018 through Nov. 22, 2019, he committed three separate acts of sexual intercourse with the two victims, which resulted in the defendant impregnating the victims on three occasions. The aggravated sexual assaults occurred when the victims were 11, 12, and 13 years old and the defendant was acting as a father figure to them in their home in Atlantic City, the prosecutor said.

On Sept. 4, 2019, Detectives from the Special Victims Unit and members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested Banks-Carey. The case was reported to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office by the Department of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) after the two victims, sisters, ages 12 and 13, both became pregnant during the same time frame.

Subsequently, after giving birth, one of the victims became pregnant again and delivered another baby, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by detectives revealed Banks-Carey was a suspect in the pregnancies.

DNA evidence was obtained. The New Jersey State Police DNA Lab results confirmed that Banks-Carey was the father of all three of the newborn babies, the prosecutor said.

Charges filed against Banks-Carey included six counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, and 10 counts of child endangerment.

The sentencing, pending the defendant’s evaluation, is scheduled for Oct. 20

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.