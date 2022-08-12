The Temptations ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Musical Opens At Detroit Opera House

(CBS DETROIT) — The story of one of Motown’s legendary groups is live this month at the Detroit Opera House.

The musical, titled “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” opened this week and will run through Aug. 28.

According to a press release, the musical has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards and tells the story “of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.”

The Temptations included original members Elbridge Bryant, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Otis Williams and Paul Williams, according to the Motown Museum.

Bryant was replaced by David Ruffin after the group was signed by Motown in the 1960s.

Iconic songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” and “Poppa Was A Rolling Stone.”

On Monday, Otis Williams joined other Motown luminaries including Smokey Robinson to celebrate the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT , an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza.

They concluded with a performance of the Temptations classic, “My Girl,” performed by the cast of the musical, and introduced by Marcus Paul James, who portrays Williams in the show.

Click here for more information the musical and purchase tickets.

