Business

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n34tG_0hF95h1Q00 Inflation “eased,” news headlines declared following the July consumer price index report. But that may not yet be evident to most Americans. Compared to July of last year, prices rose 8.5%, a slower pace than the 9.1% inflation rate in June. Still, most Americans, particularly those with lower incomes, continue to struggle with the brutal effects of increasing prices. (These are the places where the most people need food stamps in every state .)

Several important everyday items continue to surge in price. Although the spike in gas and oil prices has started to moderate, the prices of most items in these categories still rose by over a third. The price of one household item continued its surge -- fuel oil prices soared over 75%. Food prices, too, continued to pressure the cost of living higher. One example is the price of eggs, which was up 38%.

Whether experts believe inflation is easing or not, the drag on the economy will, at least for now, persist. The prices of everyday essential goods and services are rising faster than wages, and discretionary income continues to be eroded. (These are 10 things Americans need to fear about inflation .)

One of the largest open questions about inflation is how it can be tamed. The Federal Reserve continues to raise rates at a pace not seen in over a decade. Many critics think the pace is not fast enough.

Frequent Fed observer, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Harvard president recently commented he is certain inflation will cause a recession. He said ahead of the July CPI report, "Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience." “Soft landing” meaning economic growth slows, rather than go into recession, and inflation declines.

Finally, lurking in the offing, is the situation regarding oil prices. While they have recently dropped sharply, the geopolitical situation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and conflict or tension in parts of the Middle East offer no guarantee that the move down will not reverse itself.

To determine the 30 household items that are soaring in price, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the BLS’ Consumer Price Index Summary July report. Prices are compared to July 2021.

Click here to see the price of this household item is soaring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOdYz_0hF95h1Q00

30. Salad dressing
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03iZmq_0hF95h1Q00

29. Sauces and gravies
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U28x1_0hF95h1Q00

28. Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42y1fn_0hF95h1Q00

27. Breakfast cereal
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAhlz_0hF95h1Q00

26. Fresh milk other than whole
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.5%

25. Instant coffee
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqPP7_0hF95h1Q00

24. Crackers, bread, and cracker products
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM7ij_0hF95h1Q00

23. Motor oil, coolant, and fluids
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm9qn_0hF95h1Q00

22. Lunchmeats
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +18.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZPvr_0hF95h1Q00

21. Fresh and frozen chicken parts
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mm1K5_0hF95h1Q00

20. Public transportation
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +19.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iivxg_0hF95h1Q00

19. Soups
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2ZTg_0hF95h1Q00

18. Coffee
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtEMk_0hF95h1Q00

17. Health insurance
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd6jz_0hF95h1Q00

16. Roasted coffee
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ff8lz_0hF95h1Q00

15. Men's suits, sport coats, and outerwear
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErdF1_0hF95h1Q00

14. Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQKCL_0hF95h1Q00

13. Window coverings
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nybXz_0hF95h1Q00

12. Fats and oils
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +20.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwCRc_0hF95h1Q00

11. Propane, kerosene, and firewood
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +21.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdfnJ_0hF95h1Q00

10. Butter
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +22.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j1UR_0hF95h1Q00

9. Flour and prepared flour mixes
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +22.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uukVJ_0hF95h1Q00

8. Airline fares
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +27.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfXRB_0hF95h1Q00

7. Utility (piped) gas service
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +30.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5Zv5_0hF95h1Q00

6. Margarine
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +32.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQBPu_0hF95h1Q00

5. Eggs
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +38.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzDQ8_0hF95h1Q00

4. Gasoline, unleaded premium
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +40.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZP8X_0hF95h1Q00

3. Gasoline, unleaded midgrade
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +42.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwdWX_0hF95h1Q00

2. Gasoline, unleaded regular
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +44.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inHN_0hF95h1Q00

1. Fuel oil
> Price increase, July 2021 to July 2022: +75.6%

FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

Home Prices In This City Are Soaring

After two years of sharp price increases, the U.S. housing market may be in trouble. Home sales activity basically stopped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the middle of 2020, the market started to heat up. Today, high mortgage rates, overall inflation, and slowing of the “work from home” economy have begun to […]
TAMPA, FL
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next

Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
The Independent

US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990

Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
TRAFFIC
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Stocks drift, oil slumps on recession fears

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday, weighed by worries over global growth following weak China data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

