ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Ponchatoula PD cracks down on underage children operating golf carts on city streets

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GaNT_0hF95Djk00

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Ponchatoula Police Chief announced a statement on s ocial media in response to an increase of calls concerning underage children operating golf carts and “utility terrain vehicles” on city streets.

Chief Layrisson said that the Ponchatoula PD will increase enforcement. In the statement Layrisson said the following:

According to state law, golf carts shall be equipped with efficient brakes, a reliable steering apparatus, safe tires, a rearview mirror, and red reflectorized warning devices in both the front and rear of the vehicle. Such golf carts shall also be equipped with headlamps, front and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, and brake lamps. Any golf carts operated on municipal streets shall be registered with the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and shall display a decal issued by the office of motor vehicles. The carts must be occupied by a licensed driver and have a valid liability insurance policy.

He added that golf carts should have the motor vehicle equipment appropriate for motor vehicle safety including headlamps, front, and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, stop lamps, reflex reflectors, and more.

Police informed the public that the carts must be occupied by a person at least twenty-one years of age, possess a valid driver’s license, and have a valid liability insurance policy. Layrisson added that no one should ride on the bed of the cart while traveling on roadways, except during an emergency situation.

“I’m proud that we live in a golf cart-friendly community and have not experienced any serious injuries throughout the past 15 years. However, I encourage parents to take additional responsibility to ensure that we continue to keep our children safe while they enjoy our beautiful neighborhoods and parks,” Layrisson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Ponchatoula, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish road update

PONCHATOULA—Rain has once again delayed several road projects across Tangipahoa Parish, forcing at least one road closure on the south end to be extended through the middle of next week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said heavy rains experienced across the parish this week delayed crews from being able...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#City Streets#Brake#The Office Of Motor
brproud.com

Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge

CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
CONVENT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
an17.com

Slidell Police K-9 dies shortly after catching burglary suspect

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Slidell Police Department Canine Officer, K-9 Kano, passed away (in the line of duty), shortly after apprehending a burglary suspect. At approximately 4:30 am, officers were alerted to a suspicious person on the property of Alliance Bus Group, located in Frank Pichon Drive. Alliance Bus Group has recently been a repeated victim of catalytic converter thefts. As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene into a nearby patch of woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano were dispatched to the scene to assist with tracking the suspect.
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy