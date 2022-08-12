ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

okcfox.com

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
ARDMORE, OK
okcfox.com

28-year-old man killed in Warr Acres shooting, police say

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. Police responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of NW 37th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Dozier, 28, deceased in the residence.
WARR ACRES, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Shawnee, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
WARR ACRES, OK
#Suicide#Violent Crime#The Medical Examiner
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Fox News

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead, another injured in wrong-way crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Logan County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in Guthrie on Highway 33 near County Road 76. According to OHP, two vehicles crashed after one was going the wrong way down the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal car crash leaves one dead in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A fatal car crash has left one person dead in Guthrie. At 5:20 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on County Road 76 where two vehicles had crashed. Officials with the Guthrie Fire Department said one of the drivers was killed and the other was...
GUTHRIE, OK

