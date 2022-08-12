Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
KXII.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
okcfox.com
28-year-old man killed in Warr Acres shooting, police say
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. Police responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of NW 37th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Dozier, 28, deceased in the residence.
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
News On 6
Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
KOCO
Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
People
One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Wrong-way driver hits Hiland Dairy truck
Drivers were met with a slowdown along a busy roadway on Monday morning.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
KOCO
Woman surrenders after shooting Grady County deputy, bystander and barricading in patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took a woman into custody after authorities said she shot a Grady County deputy and a bystander and barricaded herself in a patrol car for several hours Friday. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven...
KOCO
