Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
Reporter Zoe Seiler and Dr. Andi Shane
On this edition of Closer Look, Decaturish.com reporter Zoe Seiler discusses the plight of tenants residing in a city of Decatur apartment complex now seeking alternative affordable housing after initially given short notice to leave. WABE reporter Molly Samuel explores the dangers of high heat for football players on this...
wabe.org
Orchard House: The Home of Little Women
Uncover a fascinating piece of living history in this entertaining family-friendly film.
wabe.org
An evening at 'The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience' in Atlanta
Have you ever wanted to live one night as royalty? Perhaps you can, at “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.” The Netflix serial smash hit “Bridgerton” has captivated audiences since 2020 with its diverse cast, never-ending scandals, and dazzling wardrobes. Now, the new “Bridgerton” themed immersive event lets visitors dress in their best Regency-era outfits and be transported back to the early 19th century. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans went to “The Queen’s Ball” in Pullman Yards and returned with an audio postcard documenting her experience.
wabe.org
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Hit the road for a tour through Great Britain as two celebrities search for treasures.
wabe.org
Coldplay: Live in São Paulo
Grab a front-row seat at the band's A Head Full of Dreams tour, featuring iconic hits.
wabe.org
Dealing with the heat while working outside and not finding relief inside
We look at how construction workers are doing their jobs as Atlanta is experiencing its hottest summer yet. And as temperatures rise, some people suffer without air conditioning. Plus schools are back and educators are having to deal with Georgia’s new “divisive concepts” law.
wabe.org
Georgia's abortion law to remain in effect as lawsuit challenging it proceeds
Georgia’s recently enacted abortion law H.B. 481 can remain in effect as a lawsuit challenging it moves forward. This was the order Monday from a Fulton County Superior Court judge a week after opening arguments in the case. In its lawsuit on behalf of abortion-rights groups and providers, attorneys...
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction from new management
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
