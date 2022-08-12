ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

Reporter Zoe Seiler and Dr. Andi Shane

On this edition of Closer Look, Decaturish.com reporter Zoe Seiler discusses the plight of tenants residing in a city of Decatur apartment complex now seeking alternative affordable housing after initially given short notice to leave. WABE reporter Molly Samuel explores the dangers of high heat for football players on this...
DECATUR, GA
wabe.org

Orchard House: The Home of Little Women

Uncover a fascinating piece of living history in this entertaining family-friendly film.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

An evening at 'The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience' in Atlanta

Have you ever wanted to live one night as royalty? Perhaps you can, at “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.” The Netflix serial smash hit “Bridgerton” has captivated audiences since 2020 with its diverse cast, never-ending scandals, and dazzling wardrobes. Now, the new “Bridgerton” themed immersive event lets visitors dress in their best Regency-era outfits and be transported back to the early 19th century. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans went to “The Queen’s Ball” in Pullman Yards and returned with an audio postcard documenting her experience.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Hit the road for a tour through Great Britain as two celebrities search for treasures.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Coldplay: Live in São Paulo

Grab a front-row seat at the band's A Head Full of Dreams tour, featuring iconic hits.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction from new management

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA

