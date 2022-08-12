Read full article on original website
Early wake-up for SFD
The smoke detector was working, and it made a difference in a 4 a.m. house fire Monday on Springfield’s north end. The fire department was called to 1930 N. Sixth St. for a smoky house fire. The people who live there say they have a place to stay, and the fire department gave oxygen to a puppy who had been in a basement cage. A news release from chief Brandon Blough says dog was acting normally after a few minutes.
Man shot to death
A 42 year old man died from gunshot wounds early this morning. The Sangamon County Coroner says the man was brought from a residence to HSHS St. Johns emergency room by EMS with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 12:32 AM. An autopsy is scheduled for today. The...
Honoring Illinois veterans
The Sunday of the first weekend of the Illinois State Fair is the day to honor veterans, with free admission, a parade, and a program. “America without her soldiers is like God without His angels,” said Jeremiah Williams, a keynote speaker quoting a patriotic phrase. “I have long believed...
Springfield pawnshops help ends meet
Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
Pedestrian killed by train
A 51-year-old pedestrian who was brought into HSHS St. John’s Hospital by EMS after being struck by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue in Springfield was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 11:30 Friday night. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning and the...
Pritzker on PACE
Gov Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities, right at home,”...
Chatham fire victim identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found deceased at the scene of a structure fire on Mansion Road in Chatham yesterday morning. Preliminary autopsy findings suggest 76 year old Lennis Knight of Chatham, died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation. The death remains under investigation by...
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
After school programs need $
For quality after school care, you need quality employees, and for that, you need more money. That was the gist of an online panel discussion led by ACT Now Illinois, in which the ACT stands for Afterschool for Children and Teens. “One of the things we need to be serious...
