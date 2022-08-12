Read full article on original website
Traffic a mess: 2 Lanes remain closed on I-77 South after tractor trailer fire
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — 4:00 p.m. Update - The single left lane is getting by at mile marker 2 as crews continue to clean up what's left of the charred tractor trailer on I-77. Traffic is still backed up for about three miles, back to the Bluff Road exit.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
Richland One offering free event pass to senior residents
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One has announced a pass. The Golden Activities Pass, according to a news release, would give eligible senior citizens ages 60 and older free entrance to all district athletic events, with the exception of playoff games and Sportsarama. The pass...
Cool and rainy for August around the SC Midlands this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our unsettled and rather unusual August weather pattern continues for most of the work week and right on in to next weekend. The cold front that brought storms Monday evening will get hung up along the coast. That means more cloud cover and daily rain...
Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
Beautiful weather sticking around for the rest of the weekend
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- This weekend start off with perfect summer weather and that's how we'll finish it off. Sunny skies will be around to start us off on Sunday. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as well, only making it to the mid 80s by the afternoon. Throughout the rest...
Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
Law enforcement give glaring warning for parents sharing child's age, school online
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — For a lot of parents, there’s nothing like capturing those memorable first day of school photos. “I’m really looking forward to the social events and sporting events being back to normal,” said Tom Szczepanski, a parent to two kids in the Newberry County School District.
Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
College students in the Midlands eager for "return of normalcy" as classes start this week
COLUMBIA, SC — A return to normalcy, that's the feeling thousands of college students in the Midlands say they are feeling as they move back on campus and start in-person classes this week. Students tell WACH FOX NEWS they are pumped to start back in-person classes after learning and...
Midlands businesses ready for USC students return
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- With the University of South Carolina in the heart of Columbia, there is plenty of opportunities for businesses to boom. If people in the city haven't noticed, the city is crawling with more people -- particularly college students who have been moving in to get the 2022-2023 semester underway.
SC Deputies want answers for Kershaw County man who went missing four years ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case of missing 49-year-old William "Bill" Black. Black was last seen in Camden four years ago on August 18, 2018. Black is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds.
Beamer talks South Carolina's first scrimmage, emotion of having Petty family at practice
(WACH) -- South Carolina football Head Coach Shane Beamer talked Saturday after the team's closed scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium, saying it hit all the right notes for a first scrimmage. Beamer also discussed the emotion of having Phil Petty's family join the team for practice on Friday.
Blythewood football motivated by last year's adversity
(WACH) - The Blythewood football team is heading into this season highly motivated. "I know we all have a sour taste in our mouth from last season," said junior quarterback Harrison Collins. "Every day I wake up and think about it, it's like that happened, shouldn't happened, we need to be better."
