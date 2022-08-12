ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkinsville, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
Richland One offering free event pass to senior residents

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One has announced a pass. The Golden Activities Pass, according to a news release, would give eligible senior citizens ages 60 and older free entrance to all district athletic events, with the exception of playoff games and Sportsarama. The pass...
Cool and rainy for August around the SC Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our unsettled and rather unusual August weather pattern continues for most of the work week and right on in to next weekend. The cold front that brought storms Monday evening will get hung up along the coast. That means more cloud cover and daily rain...
Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Beautiful weather sticking around for the rest of the weekend

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- This weekend start off with perfect summer weather and that's how we'll finish it off. Sunny skies will be around to start us off on Sunday. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as well, only making it to the mid 80s by the afternoon. Throughout the rest...
Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
Midlands businesses ready for USC students return

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- With the University of South Carolina in the heart of Columbia, there is plenty of opportunities for businesses to boom. If people in the city haven't noticed, the city is crawling with more people -- particularly college students who have been moving in to get the 2022-2023 semester underway.
Blythewood football motivated by last year's adversity

(WACH) - The Blythewood football team is heading into this season highly motivated. "I know we all have a sour taste in our mouth from last season," said junior quarterback Harrison Collins. "Every day I wake up and think about it, it's like that happened, shouldn't happened, we need to be better."
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

