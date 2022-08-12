Stolen car discovery results in multiple drug arrests

Police arrested three people on drug and grand theft auto charges Thursday morning after finding a stolen car in a hotel parking lot.

At about 10:30 a.m., Fort Myers police officers found a stolen car in the parking lot of a Super 8 Hotel on Colonial Boulevard. They found that the people who stole the car were staying at the hotel.

When officers went to their rooms to talk with them, they found drugs in plain sight in the hotel rooms. This resulted in officers calling Fort Myers Police Vice and Narcotics detectives.

Detectives executed search warrants on two rooms in the hotel and found crack cocaine, cocaine powder, marijuana and crystal meth in both rooms. They also found digital scales for weighing drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

After these discoveries, detectives arrested three people: Larry Snipes, Eddie Sturgis and Taniya Williams.

Snipes was charged with trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, renting a place or structure to traffic in a controlled substance and grand theft auto charges.

Sturgis was charged with outstanding warrants, trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine, renting a place or structure to traffic in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All the drugs were seized by the Fort Myers Police Department.