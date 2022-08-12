Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank
MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
Bay Net
Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
WMDT.com
Powellville Fire Company raises funds for Corporal Hilliard’s family
POWELLVILLE, Md. – On Saturday, the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company showed their support for the Hilliard family in a big way. They presented Corporal Glenn Hilliard’s family with a $5,000 check raised from a benefit breakfast and silent auction on July 17th. The fire company says they were able to make it happen through community support.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Schools safety conference held
WORCESTER CO., Md. – This past week, public safety officials, school administrators, and elected officials teamed up to talk safety. They attended the Worcester County Public Schools Safety Conference, reviewing policies, procedures, and ways to improve safety for kids in Worcester County. We want to hear your good news,...
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Huntingtown
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – This morning, August 15, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire on Brown Fox Lane. At approximately 4:30 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the two-story residence to find nothing evident from outside. Firefighters advanced a hose line into the house...
WMDT.com
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
WBOC
Public Invited to Ocean City Town Hall Preparedness Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services will be conducting the annual town hall meeting for preparedness on Monday, Aug. 22. This event is designed to educate the public to be ready with an “All Hazards Approach” to all emergencies in their home with families, the community, and in business before the onset of hurricane season. The key component of the town Hall preparedness meeting is to make sure everyone is prepared for any emergency and especially moving into hurricane season. This involves preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours but realistically 96 hours or greater to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no police, fire or EMS response.
WMDT.com
Indian River School District food service to return to pre-pandemic operations
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Following the expiration of USDA waivers on June 30, 2022, students in the Indian River School District will no longer receive meals at no cost in school cafeterias. Effective at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in September, food service at all schools will return...
WMDT.com
State Street Park playground closed for repairs
DELMAR, Del. – As a result of a playground equipment inspection, the State Street Park playground has been closed off to the public. Town of Delmar officials say they are working to have the equipment repaired/replaced as soon as possible. The Mason Dixon Park and Gordy Park remain open...
WUSA
Maryland school turns to new design techniques to protect against active shooter threats
WASHINGTON — On March 20, 2018, a 17-year-old student opened fire in the hallway of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, killing 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and wounding 14-year-old Desmond Burns, before turning the gun on himself. Across the Chesapeake river,...
WMDT.com
Parkside Marching Rams perform at Band Camp
SALISBURY, Md. – The Parkside High Marching Rams put on a show for parents and fans for the end of Band Camp. It was a preview of the Marching Rams’ 2022 Competition Field Show, titled “The Kingdoms of Fire and Ice”. We want to hear your...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Violate Protective Order- On August 6, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi made contact with the victim who advised Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville, was at the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Dep. Wilhelmi subsequently arrested Blado and charged her with Violate Protective Order. Assault- On...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Work Release Offender Walks Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, Caught After Brief Search
An offender is back in custody after walking away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. According to a spokesperson with the Delaware Department of Correction, the offender had been allowed out on work release. He was caught early this morning (Monday) after a brief search in the Georgetown...
WMDT.com
81st National Folk Festival returns to Downtown this month
SALISBURY, Md. – The 81st National Folk Festival will take over Downtown Salisbury in just 13 days. It’s America’s largest, most prestigious, and longest-running celebrations of arts, culture, and heritage. The festival kicks off August 26th and is sure to be full of fun for the whole family.
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
