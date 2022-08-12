ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank

MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Powellville Fire Company raises funds for Corporal Hilliard’s family

POWELLVILLE, Md. – On Saturday, the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company showed their support for the Hilliard family in a big way. They presented Corporal Glenn Hilliard’s family with a $5,000 check raised from a benefit breakfast and silent auction on July 17th. The fire company says they were able to make it happen through community support.
POWELLVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wicomico County, MD
Wicomico County, MD
Government
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
WMDT.com

Worcester Co. Schools safety conference held

WORCESTER CO., Md. – This past week, public safety officials, school administrators, and elected officials teamed up to talk safety. They attended the Worcester County Public Schools Safety Conference, reviewing policies, procedures, and ways to improve safety for kids in Worcester County. We want to hear your good news,...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way

PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
PITTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Wicomico Co
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Huntingtown

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – This morning, August 15, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire on Brown Fox Lane. At approximately 4:30 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the two-story residence to find nothing evident from outside. Firefighters advanced a hose line into the house...
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted

DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die

DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Public Invited to Ocean City Town Hall Preparedness Meeting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services will be conducting the annual town hall meeting for preparedness on Monday, Aug. 22. This event is designed to educate the public to be ready with an “All Hazards Approach” to all emergencies in their home with families, the community, and in business before the onset of hurricane season. The key component of the town Hall preparedness meeting is to make sure everyone is prepared for any emergency and especially moving into hurricane season. This involves preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours but realistically 96 hours or greater to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no police, fire or EMS response.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMDT.com

State Street Park playground closed for repairs

DELMAR, Del. – As a result of a playground equipment inspection, the State Street Park playground has been closed off to the public. Town of Delmar officials say they are working to have the equipment repaired/replaced as soon as possible. The Mason Dixon Park and Gordy Park remain open...
DELMAR, DE
WMDT.com

Parkside Marching Rams perform at Band Camp

SALISBURY, Md. – The Parkside High Marching Rams put on a show for parents and fans for the end of Band Camp. It was a preview of the Marching Rams’ 2022 Competition Field Show, titled “The Kingdoms of Fire and Ice”. We want to hear your...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

81st National Folk Festival returns to Downtown this month

SALISBURY, Md. – The 81st National Folk Festival will take over Downtown Salisbury in just 13 days. It’s America’s largest, most prestigious, and longest-running celebrations of arts, culture, and heritage. The festival kicks off August 26th and is sure to be full of fun for the whole family.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting

DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy