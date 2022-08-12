Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
ICC Men’s Soccer Preview: New leadership, same mission for the Indians
FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College men’s soccer team will return to the pitch in just over a month, under first-year head coach Caryl Vogel. The Indians finished last season with an 11-5 record and won the North Division championship. Vogel and the Indians appear to be primed for another successful season in Fulton.
Picayune Item
ICC Women’s Soccer Preview: Youthful roster looks to make playoff push
FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College women’s soccer fans will see a lot of new faces taking the pitch while a small but solid core of sophomores expect to help lead the Lady Indians back to the playoffs this season. Schedule Breakdown. The Lady Indians will host...
wtva.com
Funeral arrangements set for former Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner David Huggins
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The funeral will be held Sunday in Corinth for former Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner David Huggins. The Biggersville native died Wednesday from health complications at the age of 74. Huggins started his law enforcement career in the early 1960s with the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department,...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wtva.com
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
foodmanufacturing.com
