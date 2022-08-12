Read full article on original website
Ingrid's Kitchen closes up shop after 45 years in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A longtime staple in the Oklahoma City food scene has closed its doors after 45 years. Ingrid's Kitchen announced on Facebook that is now closed. The restaurant didn't say why it closed up shop. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing...
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction should finish "by end of September"
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One of Edmond's busiest intersections is almost done with its makeover. The City of Edmond tells Fox 25 they hope to finish working on 2nd Street and Bryant by the end of September. On August 15, a crew stopped by a nearby business that says they are counting down the days.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
Crews respond to injury accident near NW 23rd and N Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews responded to an injury accident on Northwest 23rd and North Meridian. Authorities said a car veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a semi's fuel tank around 4:30 Monday morning. Both lanes are closed on North Meridian as crews clean up a fuel...
Oklahoma City asks residents to weigh in on beautification projects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to weigh in on beautification projects they would like to see implemented as part of MAPS 4 by completing a survey. Results from the survey will help consultants develop a master plan and determine where the city...
Oklahoma City police: Two young girls found unresponsive and locked in car outside Walmart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mother was arrested after Oklahoma City police said her two young children were found alone, unresponsive, and buckled up inside a locked car on Sunday. Oklahoma City police responded to Walmart at 100 E I-240 Service Road just before 3 p.m. Police said a...
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
Changes in OKC real estate market indicate a 'cool down' in home sales
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Signs of change are coming to the Oklahoma City real estate market, with experts seeing a slight cooldown in home sales. Experts told Fox 25 they have seen a large number of houses in the metro hit the market this summer, and they say this is a good thing for both buyers and sellers.
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKCPD: Couple arrested for use of fraudulent credit cards, possession of drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man and woman were arrested at a Days Inn after they used another woman's Wyndham Rewards points at the hotel in Oklahoma City. When Oklahoma City police arrived at the scene in the 6600 block of NW Expwy., the Days Inn manager directed officers to Crystal and Eric Cowns.
28-year-old man killed in Warr Acres shooting, police say
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. Police responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of NW 37th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Dozier, 28, deceased in the residence.
Luther police arrest woman after drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police arrested a woman after they said drugs and a firearm were found in her car during a routine traffic stop on Friday night. A Luther police officer pulled over Bridgett Mitchell for a minor traffic violation around 11 p.m. on Friday near 5th and Dogwood.
OKCPS Board of Education unanimously approves nearly $1 billion bond election for November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Public School Board unanimously approved a vote on Monday on a nearly $1 billion bond to be put on the November 8 ballot. This is the biggest ever bond election for Oklahoma City Public Schools, with the $955 million being used to provide funds for a number of things including remodeling and repairing school sites as well as transportation.
Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
