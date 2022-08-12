Read full article on original website
kjas.com
William Dewayne “Bill” Smith
William Dewayne “Bill” Smith, 72, formerly of Kirbyville died Monday, August 15, 2022 in Mount Belvieu Rehab Center in Baytown. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 20, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery in Jasper. Born December 1,...
kjas.com
Jasper ISD one of 42 school districts to get a TEA “Not Rated” accountability score
The Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for each district and campus across the state. The school districts received a rating of A, B, or C, while school districts with a score below 70% received a not rated status. Jasper ISD was one of only 42 school districts...
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 15th, 2022
Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls. Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were five (5) individuals booked into...
Attorney: New info on KGB uniform shows Texas man is not a spy
The man accused of identity theft and of possibly being a Russian spy, is asking to be released on bail. A legal expert said new information about the alleged KGB uniform presented as evidence may be enough for the judge to allow Primrose's request.
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
Lake Charles American Press
Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder
The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
kalb.com
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
KTBS
3 Sabine men indicted on drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. The latest indictments include:
kjas.com
Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident
Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were transported by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for the injuries they received in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department,...
kjas.com
Tyler County’s Heber Odom in his 19th year in the U.S. Navy
A Tyler County native is in his 19th year in the U.S. Navy. According to Navy spokeswoman Stephanie Fox, Petty Officer 1st Class Heber Odom, a 2002 Spurger High School graduate, is part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. According to Fox, Odom is...
Officials: Paula Capps has been found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Paula Capps has been found alive. Capps is alert and responsive. Capps was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington.
KPLC TV
Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
kjas.com
Matthew Hoy Edgar family says they don’t know if he’s dead or alive
As the disappearance of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar continues without a trace of him, a family member has told a Lufkin TV news station that the family doesn’t know where he’s at, or if he’s dead or alive. Matthew Edgar has been missing for nearly seven...
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
Troubles mount for former fast-food worker who allegedly stole credit/debit card information
A Many woman is behind bars facing dozens of charges after allegedly stealing financial information from a fast-food restaurant where she briefly worked earlier this summer, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
scttx.com
Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident
August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Dry Creek – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of the passenger whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
