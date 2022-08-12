ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

William Dewayne “Bill” Smith

William Dewayne “Bill” Smith, 72, formerly of Kirbyville died Monday, August 15, 2022 in Mount Belvieu Rehab Center in Baytown. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 20, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery in Jasper. Born December 1,...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 15th, 2022

Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls. Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were five (5) individuals booked into...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Sabine County, TX
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Government
Sabine County, TX
Government
City
Hemphill, TX
County
San Augustine County, TX
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139

August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder

The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
VERNON PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
Person
Greg Abbott
kalb.com

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
PITKIN, LA
KTBS

3 Sabine men indicted on drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. The latest indictments include:
SABINE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident

Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were transported by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for the injuries they received in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department,...
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County’s Heber Odom in his 19th year in the U.S. Navy

A Tyler County native is in his 19th year in the U.S. Navy. According to Navy spokeswoman Stephanie Fox, Petty Officer 1st Class Heber Odom, a 2002 Spurger High School graduate, is part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. According to Fox, Odom is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Daily News More
KPLC TV

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels

Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
LEESVILLE, LA
scttx.com

Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident

August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
JOAQUIN, TX
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Dry Creek – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of the passenger whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy