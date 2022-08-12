Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
The Swellesley Report
Restaurants in Wellesley, Mass.: more than 50 dining options
SPONSORED CONTENT: Thanks to The Cottage Wellesley for their swell sponsorship our restaurants page, which lists over 50 dining options in Wellesley. The Cottage makes eating healthy, quality food a priority while creating a welcoming space to celebrate special occasions or simply time spent with loved ones. Connecting with friends and family is best done over a meal and best done in Wellesley at The Cottage, located in Linden Square.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
everettleader.com
Sizzling and Baking with No End in Sight
Last Friday, the temperature hit 100 degrees in Everett. It was a fairly incredible moment as this writer couldn’t recall a day during the past 30 years when the temperature hit 100. I was taking a cruise around Everett when I noticed in my car the outside temperature indicator...
WCVB
Sidewalk buckled by water main break near Boston Common still in need of repair
BOSTON — A sidewalk near Boston Common remains closed after it buckled following a significant water main break. The break happened between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets. Tom Bagley, communications director for the Boston Water and Sewer...
Could the drought steal Christmas? From tree farms to apple growers, ‘it’s just brutal’ as scorching heat waves add to problem
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An Oceanfront Mansion in Gloucester
This expansive home by the water offers easy access to the amenities of the city, while also affording total privacy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,950,000. Size: 51,86 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
The Teeniest Trader Joe’s Store in the World is in Boston’s Back Bay
Trader Joe's is freakin' awesome. I could survive solely on their pot stickers and pimento cheese dip (not together) and live a perfectly happy life. Chio's wife was a Trader Joe's employee for awhile and she said it is a fantastic company to work for. I believe it! Everyone always seems happy to be there so must it must be a positive work environment.
