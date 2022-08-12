ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Public Health reports 1,056 new COVID-19 cases

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,056 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 274,041 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,499 deaths and 263,893 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 695,466 negative COVID-19 tests and 274,041 positive tests, while 1,184 tests are pending.

There have been 4,242 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,551 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 49,744 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 785 of them being hospitalized and 162 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 131,229 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,927 of them being hospitalized and 1,141 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 489,324 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 431,327 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 14.85, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 22.89.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

