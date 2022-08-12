Little change seen at Redhorn Fire

ST. IGNATIUS - Minimal growth is being reported from the Redhorn Fire which grew slightly from 511 acres to 515 acres on Thursday.

The blaze — which is in the Mission Mountains — remains 0% contained.

The fire is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

No structures are being threatened by the lightning-caused Redhorn Fire which is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

There are 120 people assigned to Redhorn Fire.