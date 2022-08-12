A high school in Greeley was under lockdown on Monday after a student was stabbed multiple times on school property. Jefferson High School remained under lockdown through the end of the school day following the stabbing, which took place in the school during a passing period. A spokesperson for Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6 told CBS News Colorado that the stabbing followed an altercation between two students in the hallway as classes released for lunch break. An argument between the two ended after one of the students stabbed the other multiple times. The injured student was rushed to a nearby...

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO