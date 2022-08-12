Read full article on original website
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
Fire from Tesla vehicle on I-80 near Madison Avenue spreads to roadside
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — CalTrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital. At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews...
Tesla catches fire on I-80 near Sacramento; 1 person taken to hospital
SACRAMENTO – A Tesla caught fire along Interstate 80 into Sacramento on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue. Exactly what led up to the Tesla catching fire is unclear. Flames spread from the car fire to surrounding vegetation and a utility pole. Firefighters worked quickly and put out the flames.One person has been taken to the hospital after the incident, but there has been no word on their condition. Traffic along westbound I-80 was slow through the morning.
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
Vegetation fire near Colfax causes evacuations
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. 5:04 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit is reporting that the Oak Fire is currently 15 acres in size burning off of Live Oak Road and Smothers Ravine Road near Weimar in Placer County. A vegetation fire near Colfax has prompted evacuations, according to the Placer...
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A logging truck crashed off Highway 70 near Oroville early Monday morning. Cal Fire Butte Unit officials said two people were rescued 150 feet below the roadway after suffering moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The logging...
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton
PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Volunteers continue micro trash clean up at Comanche Creek
CHICO, Calif. - For the past couple of years, many spots in Comanche Creek were filled with tents and more than a hundred people living there. The area was cleared about three weeks ago, leaving some volunteers determined to help restore the area to what it was pre-encampment. Liz Stewart...
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
