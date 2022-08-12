Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in Yakima County as cases nearly double statewide

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions
Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Yakima Herald Republic
Barreled developer discusses updated plans for Yakima Valley surf park
An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near East Norman...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Births: Aug. 14, 2022
Gonzalez — To Tahis Gonzalez Jarquin and David Largaespada Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Valentina Largaespada Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. on July 27, 2022. De La Cruz — To LaCrissa Marie Lewis-Strong and Bernabe De La Cruz of Wapato, a daughter, Melody Star De...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heat wave predicted through weekend in Yakima Valley
Another round of triple-digit high temperatures is in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend in the Yakima Valley, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory. After a relatively cool weekend with high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s, the thermometer is ready to rise into the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex-Yakima commissioner candidate sentenced for Jan. 6 role
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former candidate for Yakima County commissioner has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Lisa Homer, 50, pleaded guilty this week to one count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, a misdemeanor, KIMA-TV reported. As...
Yakima Herald Republic
73-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima
A 73-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries in a collision at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. The man was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue, where he tried to change lanes to avoid a stopped delivery vehicle. While doing so, he struck the side of a passing car, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the delivery van, according to the release.
Yakima Herald Republic
THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap
UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Things have changed in Tieton, a small town that brings together agriculture, artists and families
From a bench in Tieton City Park, John Kobli had a 360-degree view of the town square that holds a million memories. A lifelong resident of Tieton, the 71-year-old could point to any spot in the area and recall what used to be there. That orange barn-like structure that now...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
Yakima Herald Republic
Small fire near Rimrock caused by escaped campfire; officials ask people to follow campfire ban
Firefighters responded to small fires near Rimrock Lake and Thorp Mountain on Friday, and officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest asked people to obey a ban on campfires. An escaped campfire turned into a fire that was 1/10th of an acre south of Rimrock Lake on the Naches Ranger District on Friday night, according to a news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Flurry of Seattle weekend shootings ‘unacceptable,’ Mayor Harrell says
After a weekend of relentless gun violence, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Monday called the spate of shootings “unacceptable” and emphasized the importance of making Seattle “a city where safety is an inherent right.”. Between Friday and Sunday evenings, seven shootings in Seattle and Renton injured at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Heritage proudly supports Ichiskin language, too
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for the articles celebrating Dr. Virginia Beavert’s work in revitalizing the Ichiskin language at the Northwest Indian Language Institute in Oregon. As a university that is located within the Yakama Nation, Heritage University recognizes Dr. Beavert’s birthday every year and we value her contributions.
