Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Fox17
Traffic Alert: Sections of I-94 to close for overnight construction
MARSHALL, Mich. — Parts of I-94 near Marshall will close periodically this week to prepare for fixes to I-69, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office. Eastbound lanes will close first— from 11 p.m. Tuesday to about 6 a.m. Wednesday, then westbound lanes will have their turn from 11 p.m. that evening; reopening around 6 a.m. Thursday.
WILX-TV
Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
MSP said the driver was the only person in the car.
jack1065.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
Nearly $650K renovation coming to recently reopened Jackson fire station
JACKSON, MI – Plans to bring a recently-reopened fire station up to date are moving forward in Jackson. A bid from RW Mercer Company to handle upgrades and remodeling work on Fire Station No. 2 was accepted by the Jackson City Council at an Aug. 9 meeting. RW Mercer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jtv.tv
City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update August 12, 2022
(August 12, 2022 6:43 PM) The City of Jackson Department of Engineering has released the weekly construction report for three projects. Earlier this week, the lids of manholes and water valves on the east side of the street were adjusted up to match what will be the top of the new pavement. At this time, the concrete around those lids is being given time to cure and gain strength.
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
wlen.com
Adrian Commission to Give Updates on Adrian Inn, Riverview Terrace Situation at Pre-Meeting Tonight
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will hold three meetings tonight: a special meeting at 5:30, a study session to follow that, and their regular meeting at 7…all in the City Chambers on East Maumee Street. The group has two high-profile items up for discussion at their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
67-Year-Old Addison Man Killed In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
Officials are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Addison man in Lenawee County Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Southard Highway on Burton Road in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study
The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County
A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.
Crews battle back-to-back fires at 2 Jackson homes
JACKSON, MI – Jackson firefighters were busy Sunday night battling one house fire then being called to another while still on scene. Fire crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14, to a two-story home in the 900 block of Williams Street in Jackson for a report of a fire, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0