La Mesa, CA

Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting outside of a La Mesa gas station Friday morning left one person dead and prompted a police search for the suspected shooter.

La Mesa Police told ABC 10News the shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. at a gas station on University Avenue and Parks Avenue.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was shot during what was described as a verbal altercation.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

LMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#La Mesa Police#University Avenue#Lmpd
Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

