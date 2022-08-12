Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting outside of a La Mesa gas station Friday morning left one person dead and prompted a police search for the suspected shooter.

La Mesa Police told ABC 10News the shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. at a gas station on University Avenue and Parks Avenue.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was shot during what was described as a verbal altercation.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

LMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.