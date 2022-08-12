Read full article on original website
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Sacramento. The crash involved an ambulance carrying a patient and a motor vehicle on the 42000 block of Auburn Boulevard in the Del Paso [..]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Sacramento River
Accident on Jibboom Street Reported When Driver Hits Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality was reported on August 12 at an intersection in Sacramento after a male was struck by a vehicle. The Sacramento Police Department said the accident occurred at the Jibboom Street intersection with Railyards Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he died.
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
KCRA.com
1 hurt after Tesla crash, fire off I-80 in Sacramento, officials say
One person was hospitalized after a Tesla crashed and caught on fire Monday on Interstate 80, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened at I-80 and Madison Avenue. The fire spread to nearby grass and a utility pole but has since been extinguished, Sacramento Metro Fire said. This...
KCRA.com
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
Fox40
Fire from Tesla vehicle on I-80 near Madison Avenue spreads to roadside
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — CalTrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital. At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Big Rig Crash Results in Injuries
A big rig crash with a motor vehicle occurred on August 14 in Grass Valley, resulting in minor injuries. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 49 just south of La Barr Meadows Road around 7:33 a.m. and involved a Toyota sedan and a big rig. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the Toyota pulled in front of the big rig when the impact occurred and that debris was strewn across all the lanes.
I-80 westbound collision causes traffic backup Monday morning
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —California Highway Patrol said several lanes westbound Interstate 80 lanes are blocked near Waterman Boulevard following an incident involving multiple vehicles. This is a developing incident.
KCRA.com
Pleasants Fire progress stopped after burning in Solano County
Crews have stopped forward progress for a grass fire burning in Solano County on Monday. The Pleasants Fire north of Fairfield burned 28 acres before progression was stopped, the Vacaville Fire Department tweeted after 1 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
KCRA.com
Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
KCRA.com
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Colfax area of Placer County
COLFAX, Calif. — A wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County has prompted evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
