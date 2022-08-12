ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU given money to develop a new supercomputer

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uy6n_0hF92nD900
Oklahoma State University given funding to build a supercomputer OSU’s current supercomputer — Pete — serves over 1,600 users from various institutions in Oklahoma, but this new machine will be a leap forward in technological capabilities. (Oklahoma State University)

STILLWATER, Okla. — The National Sciences Foundation is chipping in $4 million dollars to help Oklahoma State University (OSU) researchers develop a new supercomputer.

OSU is putting $1.7 million of its own money toward the project but the grant itself is one of the largest ever given for a project like this.

The supercomputer will be housed at the OSU-Stillwater campus and process huge amounts of data at once. It will be the largest supercomputer in Oklahoma and several nearby states. The new technology will elevate the research capabilities of the state and the nation and make OSU the leader in supercomputing for the Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas (OAK) region.

“OSU has long provided high-performance research computing to our faculty and students, driving OSU accomplishments in big data analytics, genomics and other key arenas,” said Dr. Kenneth Sewell, OSU vice president for research. “The increased capabilities this grant will create allow us to expand our leadership to the entire region, multiplying our impact.”

OSU’s current supercomputer, aptly named “Pete”, serves more than 1,600 users from various institutions in Oklahoma.

Dr. Pratul Agarwal, director of High-Performance Computer Cluster (HPCC) explains this supercomputer will enable researchers to tackle tough problems in agriculture, human and animal health, and fundamental research as well as help in educating students.

“The reason supercomputers are important is that a lot of new research discoveries are now being driven by data analysis,” Agarwal said. “The volume of data which has been collected is tremendous. And we need resources that can analyze this amount of data, which is beyond a laptop and even beyond a group of computers.”

Researchers also need a resource that can analyze the data as it’s being generated, Agarwal said.

“You don’t want to be in a situation where the data is being generated in a day, and it takes several months to process it, because then you keep on falling behind,” he said. “So you need the right scale of computing to be able to keep up with research and discoveries.

The OSU-led proposal was a joint effort between OSU, Arkansas State University, Wichita State University, Kansas State University, the University of Tulsa, the University of Central Oklahoma, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the Great Plains Network.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Kansas, OK
Stillwater, OK
Education
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Front-line workers fear repercussions from abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman

HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
HOUMA, LA
B106

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercomputers#Kansas State University#Oklahoma State University#College#Osu
comancheok.net

Where's our flycatcher, Oklahoma?

Legend has it that Oklahoma was surveyed by a team of government agents prior to statehood. At the end of the project, they met to compare their results, but all presented vastly different accounts of the same territory. One told of cypress swamps and alligators. Another reported foothills of the Rocky Mountains, dotted with ponderosa pines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Temperatures High For Oklahoma, Rain Possible In East

A heat advisory for areas through central and east Oklahoma is in effect for Monday afternoon. Highs will kick back in to near 100 degrees Monday over most of the state. No rain for central or west Oklahoma, but some in the east part of the state could see a few showers this afternoon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
kgou.org

Report uncovers new evidence in death row inmate Richard Glossip's case, as Oklahoma lawmakers request new hearing

A law firm claims new evidence has been discovered in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. Glossip was convicted of hiring an accomplice to murder his boss in 1997. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
KRMG

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy