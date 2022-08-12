ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southern Arizona

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyGWQ_0hF92g2400

We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST

2:36 p.m.

National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Sabino Canyon until 4:45 p.m.

2:21 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service officials in the Coronado National Forest are recommending that all hikers in Upper Sabino Canyon leave the area due to flash flooding potential.

1:47 p.m

The National Weather Services issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Pima County until 2:45 p.m.

Areas affected included Three Points, Santa Rosa Ranch, Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

12:55 p.m

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 2:45 p.m.

12:29 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona that will be in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Areas affected include San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Sosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.

12:10 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona, including central Pima County.

The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Three Points, moving west at 15 mph.

The storm has wind gusts of 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.

RELATED

Comments / 1

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 12:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#Weather Warning#Flash Flood#Crawler#U S Forest Service#Santa Rosa Ranch#Santa Sosa Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
gilavalleycentral.net

Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
KOLD-TV

Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12. Esperanza Boulevard is closed from Los Olmos to Abrego Drive. The I-19 northbound ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
VAIL, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy