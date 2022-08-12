LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southern Arizona

We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

2:36 p.m.

National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Sabino Canyon until 4:45 p.m.

2:21 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service officials in the Coronado National Forest are recommending that all hikers in Upper Sabino Canyon leave the area due to flash flooding potential.

1:47 p.m

The National Weather Services issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Pima County until 2:45 p.m.

Areas affected included Three Points, Santa Rosa Ranch, Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

12:55 p.m

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 2:45 p.m.

12:29 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona that will be in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Areas affected include San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Sosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.

12:10 p.m

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona, including central Pima County.

The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Three Points, moving west at 15 mph.

The storm has wind gusts of 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.

