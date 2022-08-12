LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southern Arizona
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST
2:36 p.m.
National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Sabino Canyon until 4:45 p.m.
2:21 p.m.
U.S. Forest Service officials in the Coronado National Forest are recommending that all hikers in Upper Sabino Canyon leave the area due to flash flooding potential.
1:47 p.m
The National Weather Services issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Pima County until 2:45 p.m.
Areas affected included Three Points, Santa Rosa Ranch, Queens Well and Sil Nakya.
12:55 p.m
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 2:45 p.m.
12:29 p.m
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona that will be in effect until 3:30 p.m.
Areas affected include San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Sosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.
12:10 p.m
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona, including central Pima County.
The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Three Points, moving west at 15 mph.
The storm has wind gusts of 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.
RELATED
Comments / 1