ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Stowaway cat hid in a camper to go on family vacation and captured hearts along the trip

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egg9C_0hF92f9L00

According to a series of Facebook posts, the Scholten family embarked on a 1200-mile journey from St. Albans, Maine, to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 22 to see the legendary EAA AirVenture air show. Known as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration,” the weeklong event attracts over 500,000 people to see more than 10,000 aircraft.

News Center Maine reports that 15 hours and 900 miles down the road, in Toledo, Ohio, the family stopped for a routine pit stop and got an incredible shock. Their cat Delilah had secretly hitched along for the ride in the family camper.

"I open the door, and there's Delilah," Andrea Scholten told News Center Maine . "I just screamed 'Delilah!' and my husband and the kids were like 'Delilah!'”

“She must have snuck in when Jay loaded the pillows this morning,” Andrea wrote on Facebook.

So what was the family to do with their cat? Take it to the air show or board it somewhere in Ohio? They were two-thirds of their way to the event so they decided to take the cat along with them and hope for the best. “We went to Target, we bought her food, litter, a collar that we could write her name on because we were completely unprepared for this,” Andrea added.

“The plan so far is to see how she does as a camper cat. If she doesn’t do well, we’ll have to find a kennel,” Andrea wrote in a Facebook post.

The Scholtens shared the story on Facebook with the hashtag "stowawayoshkoshcat" and posted updates to the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 page. The posts quickly went viral and Delilah became the most famous pet at the air show.

People asked for more photos of Delilah on Facebook so the Scholtens kept them coming.

“We thought it was funny,” she told Central Maine . “I started posting to my Facebook friends and my husband started posting to the AirVenture and people wanted more. That’s when we started the hashtag.”

The cat was a hit at the air show. People came up to their camper with gifts for the sneaky feline and a skywriter drew a picture of the cat in the sky above the air show.

After the air show, the family made it home safely. Delilah was so much fun to have at the event, they’ve decided to bring her back next year.

“This threw us for a loop for sure, but she seemed to have fun. We plan to do it again next year,” Andrea told Central Maine.

To commemorate her first trip to the EAA AirVenture air show, the Scholtens are going to buy Delilah a brick under the famed Brown Arch at the airfield. The arch is surrounded by 3,000 inscribable bricks where people can leave their mark and become a permanent part of the air show’s history. The Brown Arch was the original flight line at the EAA Fly-In at Oshkosh and is the most identifiable landmark on the massive property.

Who knows, Delilah may make history as the first cat to be inscribed on the landmark.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A lesbian couple was denied a cake a month before their wedding. Then a Syracuse bakery came to their rescue.

Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, were all set to marry at their dream wedding. However, with just a month to go before their big day, their baker canceled on them on discriminatory grounds. This meant they were left without a cake. Frustrated by the turn of events, they decided to post about their experience. That is when Rebecca Riley, the owner of the bakery Peace, Love, and Cupcakes in Syracuse, discovered the couple. She, too, felt upset by the situation. So, she offered to help out and ended up saving the day, Syracuse.com reports.
BERWICK, PA
Scary Mommy

A Stowaway Cat Is Famous After Deciding To Join Her Family’s Summer Vacation

Pet parents know how hard it can be to leave furry friends behind when going on vacation. Even when it’s been arranged for every one of their needs to be met and then some — there’s still a sense of sadness when you’re separated from a pet for an extended period of time. It can be hard on pets, too, when they don’t quite understand what’s going on or if their owners are coming back.
SAINT ALBANS, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Oshkosh, WI
Lifestyle
City
Saint Albans, ME
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Toledo, OH
Pets & Animals
DoYouRemember?

Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House

A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Stowaway#Camper#Eaa Airventure#News Center Maine#Updat
FOXBusiness

Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school

A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
HEALTH SERVICES
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Upworthy

Upworthy

107K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy