The Bible is a storehouse of promises. It’s not just words and thoughts that make us feel good. It is promises God has made to all of us.

In a world where there are so many people that cheat and lie, doing things to deceive others, it is so good to know there is someone we can trust.

There are certain conditions for us to have some of the promises of God. He has promised us His peace, but we have to claim it. He has offered salvation to everyone, but we have to accept it.

Don’t worry about God not keeping His promises. He will never let us down. He knows what we need and when we need it.

“Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength.” Isaiah 26:3-4.

“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord; and he delighteth in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholdeth him with his hands.” Psalm 37:23-24.

“He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things.” Romans 8:32.

We need to read God’s Word and be aware of the promises He has for us.

God has kept His promises and He will continue to keep them.

We can always stand on the promises of God.

