ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Promises of God

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIQi_0hF92Znr00

The Bible is a storehouse of promises. It’s not just words and thoughts that make us feel good. It is promises God has made to all of us.

In a world where there are so many people that cheat and lie, doing things to deceive others, it is so good to know there is someone we can trust.

There are certain conditions for us to have some of the promises of God. He has promised us His peace, but we have to claim it. He has offered salvation to everyone, but we have to accept it.

Don’t worry about God not keeping His promises. He will never let us down. He knows what we need and when we need it.

“Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength.” Isaiah 26:3-4.

“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord; and he delighteth in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholdeth him with his hands.” Psalm 37:23-24.

“He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things.” Romans 8:32.

We need to read God’s Word and be aware of the promises He has for us.

God has kept His promises and He will continue to keep them.

We can always stand on the promises of God.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

200 years of blessings at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist

POMARIA — Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will be celebrating their 200th anniversary on Sunday, August 21. Mount Pleasant Church was organized in 1822 and soon after, the small congregation undertook the building of a permanent house of worship. The first church was presumably destroyed during the Civil War. A second church was built during the 1860s. This church was burned when lightening struck the building in 1943.
POMARIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Let me tell you some good news

I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Quiet time with God

When we spend time with God, we are able to see things more clearly and feel His presence. It is so important to wait on the Lord and spend quiet time with Him. David probably spent a lot of quiet time with God when he was keeping his father’s sheep. Then later, when King Saul gave him such a hard time because of jealousy. David’s time with God was needed as a means of survival.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Helping youth grow with Haven Newberry

NEWBERRY — Haven Newberry, an organization founded this summer, provides middle and high school Newberry County students a space to grow professionally, understand positive leadership, learn crucial life skills and develop long-lasting relationships with peers and community leaders. This organization was a dream come true for Newberry High School...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Whitmire, SC
Newberry Observer

Morris crowned Teen All-Star United States

PROSPERITY — A local woman from Prosperity recently won Teen All-Star United States, in Savannah, Georgia. Adrian Morris was crowned Teen All-Star United States 2023, on the historic Savannah Theatre stage on Saturday, July 30. Morris and the other contestants began their week on Wednesday, July 27, with meetings and rehearsals. They also attended the live production of “Grease” at the Savannah Theatre, a riverboat dinner cruise on the Georgia Queen on the Savannah River. They also made appearances around Savannah, participating in a Scavenger Hunt and a Queen’s gala.
SAVANNAH, GA
Newberry Observer

From the mouths of babes

This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Volunteers needed for Summer Fair

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Traditional and year-round calendars discussed

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees met on July 25 to re-examine the appeal for a year-round 2023-2024 school calendar year. Mary Alex Kopp, a Newberry County resident and Newberry High School graduate, spoke to the board as they finalized their decision for a year-round school calendar. In her remarks, Kopp outlined the thrill of sending her child to a year-round school and preventing burnout from having breaks built into the year. Additionally, she highlighted possible benefits of year-round school, including food security for students, and decreased childcare costs in the summer months when students are home. Kopp noted that there is limited research on the long-term effects of implanting a year-round school; however, she said the Newberry County School District can potentially aid in providing that research to the public.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Romans#The Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer

Newberry County asks for input in strategic planning process

NEWBERRY — Newberry County is launching an economic development strategic planning process with several public meetings scheduled throughout August. Residents are encouraged to attend five community meetings in Newberry, Whitmire, Prosperity and Pomaria to speak their minds on the future of economic development. “There’s an old saying that those...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

What great opportunities!

We grew up in a time when clothes drying was drying with natural air, giving the clothes that natural smell, saving electricity, and allowing our bodies that vitamin D (sunshine) just by hanging clothes on a clothes line. It allowed us to talk to the neighbors and get some exercise,...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

All roads lead to Newberry

A phrase that I have heard many a time since moving to Newberry a little over two months ago, to start as the new director of the Newberry Museum, is “all roads lead to Newberry.”. At first, I chuckled and thought this was just a quirky local mannerism. But...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Newberry Observer

Surprises

Our life is full of surprises. Some are good, some amazing, some funny, some awful, and some tragic. Sometimes we may be lonely or sad and will receive a phone call or card from someone. That’s a wonderful surprise to know someone was thinking of you. I read this...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Two receive Louise Rambo Nursing Scholarship at PTC

NEWBERRY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022. This year’s winners of the Louise Rambo Nursing Scholarship — established in memory of Louise Rambo for a practical or associate degree nursing student — were Ebony Ellis of Newberry and Renisha Leonard of Greenwood.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NPD presents honorary oath of office

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department joined with law enforcement agencies throughout the state on July 15 to participate in a mass honorary commissioning of 10-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. Daniel, a young man from Houston, Texas, is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer and began his quest...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

MCMS April Students of the Month

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School announced their April Rebels of the Month who exemplified the Mindset – The Time is Now by showing that their power exists in the moment and understanding that they cannot change the past, but they can change their future. Team LOAF: Carter Vinson,...
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry National Night Out is August 2

NEWBERRY — Neighborhoods throughout Newberry County are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide for National Night Out on August 2. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy