Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. Williams
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers hold 4-seed in latest ESPN bracketology update
Every year, Indiana basketball, and all other Division I college basketball programs, are looking to forge their path to earn a bid to play in March Madness and compete for a national championship. ESPN’s “bracketologist”, Joe Lunardi, puts together his top 68 teams for the college basketball season that will earn an automatic bid via winning their conference tournament, or earn an at-large bid due to their regular season and conference tournament play.
usalaxmagazine.com
UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out
University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic Wings to the state in a […]
Here’s when Hagerstown plays in the Little League World Series
WILLAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will start what it hopes will be a long run in the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 18. The team will play Davenport Southeast (Iowa), which defeated Webb City (Missouri) 4-3 Friday to win the Midwest Region. The game will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. If that score […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football freshman Dasan McCullough makes big impression in first scrimmage
He’s the highest ranked recruit in program history, and Dasan McCullough might be ready to make a splash in year one. At the very least, McCullough made an impression on the Big Ten Network crew that was in Bloomington on Friday for the team’s first scrimmage. The son...
thedailyhoosier.com
2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming
The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joey Chestnut comes home to try for another eating record
Westfield resident and top competitive eater in the world heads to the ballpark to try to become the prince of popcorn
Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split
Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Inside Indiana Business
Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures
She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
readthereporter.com
Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies
Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
readthereporter.com
Carmel, Noblesville girls each victorious at golf invitationals
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team picked up another tournament victory Saturday, winning the Zionsville Invitational at Golf Club of Indiana. The Greyhounds scored a 312 for first place. Ava Nguyen led the way, earning medalist honors with a 73. Claire Swathwood took second place individually with a 76, followed by Michaela Headlee with 80, Kamryn Williams with 83 and Sophie Cassidy with 88.
stadiumjourney.com
IMSA Announces Return to Indianapolis
After just shy of a decade away, IMSA will make a return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023 and beyond with the Battle on the Bricks. Taking place September 15-17, 2023, the speedway and series announced the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take place. Support series for the weekend will be announced at next weekend’s IMSA State of the Series address at Road America.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature
GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
readthereporter.com
Volleyball roundup: Tigers run to victory at Carmel
Setting and hitting are good skills to have in volleyball. So is being able to go on scoring runs. The latter skill helped Fishers to win season-opening match on Saturday. The Tigers beat Carmel 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at the Eric Clark Activity Center. It was also the Greyhounds’ opener. The two teams played close with each other in the first set until Fishers broke away by winning the final five points of the set. The Tigers repeated that sequence again in the second and third sets, and that got them a 1-0 start to the season.
Comments / 0