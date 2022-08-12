Read full article on original website
Sally Chambers
3d ago
Joines needs to be removed from office. There is no state of emergency other than the midterm elections are coming up!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
abc45.com
NC Governor Cooper lifts COVID-19 'State of Emergency', Triad city leaders react
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After more than two years of the state being under a COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Roy Cooper lifted the order on this Monday. Guilford County is also lifting the emergency order after the governor announced the state's plan. "We have seen a change in the...
alamancenews.com
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncdps.gov
Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case
After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WXII 12
Novant Health warns patients of potential data breach linked to Facebook tracking tool
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Certain Novant Health patients are being warned about a possible data breach, according to Novant Health's website. Click the video player above to watch headlines from WXII 12 News. Novant Health says it happened through a tracking tool linked to Facebook as part of a marketing...
NC family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young man who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. Her son Logan died on August 11 at the age of ten. FOX8 has followed Logan’s […]
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
Evacuation ordered after fuel leak discovered in Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a fuel leak in Archdale. According to Guil-Rand Fire, their department is checking on a fuel leak in the area of Bonnie Place, NC 62 and W. White Street. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when someone at Circle K reported a gasoline odor. According to Randolph […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
Aggies returning to campus with nearly 1,800 students moving into Aggie Apartment Life student community housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Winning $300,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC jackpot
A North Carolina lottery player hit the jackpot — but hasn’t claimed the six-figure prize yet. Now, the winner has about two weeks to cash in before the lucky lottery ticket expires, officials said on Monday, Aug. 15. “Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you...
WXII 12
20 years later: Short family murders still unsolved, sheriffs give update on task force
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — It's been 20 years since the Short family was killed. On Aug. 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
Comments / 1