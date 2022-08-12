ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 1

Sally Chambers
3d ago

Joines needs to be removed from office. There is no state of emergency other than the midterm elections are coming up!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Health
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Forsyth County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
ncdps.gov

Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Allen Joines
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Evacuation ordered after fuel leak discovered in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a fuel leak in Archdale. According to Guil-Rand Fire, their department is checking on a fuel leak in the area of Bonnie Place, NC 62 and W. White Street. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when someone at Circle K reported a gasoline odor. According to Randolph […]
ARCHDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Salem State
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WXII 12

Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy