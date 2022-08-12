Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot remains confident despite emergence of yet another challenger in mayoral race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scoffing at new challenger Sophia King saying that she would immediately get rid of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown if she’s elected mayor.
City Struggles with Low Attendance and Protest at Budget Forums
Residents learned about city services and provided feedback about budget priorities, but some were dissatisfied with the roundtable format and the city’s overall engagement efforts The post City Struggles with Low Attendance and Protest at Budget Forums appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
wjol.com
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
POLITICO
Bud Parade’s palace intrigue
Good Monday morning, Illinois. Fire up the corn dogs. Congress has wrapped up, and all the Illinois politicos are heading to Springfield this week for unity days at the State Fair. TOP TALKER. They say the Bud Billiken Parade is about the kids, but the not-so-secret secret is it’s really...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: The law and order leader to save Chicago
Chicago endured yet another weekend of carnage, as 55 total people were shot and eight of them killed starting last Friday. Such violence hardly generates much attention any longer, as this type of mayhem becomes the expected course of events in the Windy City, especially on warm summer weekends. But...
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
Bud Billiken Parade: Largest African American parade in US returns to South Side
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
evanstonroundtable.com
With police staffing a daily ‘high-wire act,’ EPD temporarily reassigns popular unit
Evanston police scrambled to fill 12-hour shifts last month, leading up to an Aug. 4 announcement that the department’s Community Policing Unit (CPU) would be shifted to patrol in order to address a severe staff shortage. The Evanston Police Department announced in a news release that five members –...
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Where Did the Airport, Chicago Midway, Get Its Name?
Chicago Midway International Airport first opened its doors in 1927 and served as the city's main airport until O'Hare International Airport opened its doors in 1955. Per reports, it continues to be one of the busiest airports in the nation serving 20,844,860 passengers in 2019.
tigerdroppings.com
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.
That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
ccc.edu
Fueling Future Teachers: City Colleges Addresses Teacher Shortage Through Multiple Programs for Educators
Across the nation and right here in Chicagoland, schools are focused on staffing their classrooms before children go back to school in the coming days and weeks. But as school districts all over experience teacher shortages, Sandy De León, the Executive Director of the Chicago Early Learning Workforce Scholarship (CELWS) based at Harry S Truman College, has hope for the future of education. During this challenging time for the industry, De León leads an initiative aimed at teacher recruitment and retention.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
Chicago Signed A $422 Million Deal To Start Shifting City Operations To Renewable Energy By 2025
Clean energy is coming to Chicago courtesy of a new downstate solar energy plant as the city just finalized an agreement to start using clean, renewable energy by 2025. The goal is to run all city operations on 100% renewable energy by 2035. The contract is with Constellation New Energy LLC. in collaboration with Swift Current Energy and is valued at $422 million with the initial five-year contract starting in January. If plans go into effect, clean energy will be used to power O’Hare and Midway airports, the Harold Washington Library, and the Jardine Water Purification Plant. The Double Black Diamond solar farm, which will be owned by Swift Current Energy, will have the capacity to generate 593 megawatts. The overall deal will go into place in 2025, with the city planning to use renewable energy from a new solar power farm in Sangamon and Morgan counties. It will be used to partially power its largest energy sources in the Chicago area. The city also plans to buy renewable energy credits from other sources to fund its other power uses, like the small and medium-sized buildings and streetlights throughout the area.
