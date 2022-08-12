Read full article on original website
Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education
Illinois is adopting new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for K through 12 schools and early education. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections. Schools must also continue to provide remote learning to any student who is under isolation for COVID.
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
