Illinois is adopting new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for K through 12 schools and early education. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections. Schools must also continue to provide remote learning to any student who is under isolation for COVID.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO