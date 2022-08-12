ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Eagle in the Sun Triathlon Celebrates 12 Years of Racing at Ascarate Park

By Kimberly Grayson
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Race El Paso is are preparing for the 12th anniversary of their Eagle in the Sun triathlon. It will take place on Sunday, August 28th at Ascarate Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4YU2_0hF91JtG00
Courtesy: Race El Paso

Race El Paso says the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon is a staple event and the race that started it all for Race El Paso in 2010. Annually, they say, the co-ed event sees an average of 350-400 athletes compete, with up to 1,200+ people in attendance. The organization says between 20-30% traveling from other cities and states to include New Mexico, Arizona and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfcBW_0hF91JtG00
Courtesy: Race El Paso

Race El Paso says they offer exciting challenges for both new and experienced athletes. The race starts with a 400-meter pool swim in an indoor 50-meter pool followed by a 12- mile bike and 5k (3.1 mile) run. There’s also other options including individual triathlon, bike-run, aquabike (swim bike), 5k run/walk, and two-person and three-person relays.

“We are proud to celebrate 12 years of triathlon racing in El Paso with Eagle in the Sun Triathlon. Thousands of El Pasoans have been introduced to the sport through this staple event, and we are looking forward to introducing more at this year’s race and for years to come,” said Gabriela Gallegos, founder of Race El Paso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaMrT_0hF91JtG00
Courtesy: Race El Paso

Registration is still open. Just go to their website at raceelpaso.com/eagle-in-the-sun .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso truck driver to compete in ‘Super Bowl of safety’ this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso-based truck driver Luis Tarin will be competing in the National Truck Driving championships – nicknamed the “Super Bowl of Safety” – from Aug. 16-19 in Indianapolis. Tarin has been a professional driver with the FedEx Ground team for eight years and has accumulated 425,000 accident-free miles, according to […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
El Paso, TX
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

Azocar reaches base five times in Chihuahuas 13-5 win over Space Cowboys

El Paso leadoff hitter José Azocar reached base five times in the Chihuahuas’ 13-5 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Southwest University Park. Azocar went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a single, a walk and four RBIs. El Paso left fielder Brett Sullivan went 2-for-3 with a home run, […]
KVIA

El Paso author wins screenwriting award

EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Holy Cross Retreat Center - Festival of Fine Arts - Labor Day Weekend

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the closure of Casa Del Refugiado, El Paso’s largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico Border and the challenges to our community. He also talked about a new mural of St. Francis of Assisi which will be on display at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047. More information on Facebook – Holy Cross Retreat Center and on their website - holycrossretreat.org.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC El Paso launches their first fellowship in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso has recently launched their first Tactical Medicine Fellowship. The program is the first Tactical Medicine Fellowship in Texas, and the fourth on a national level. The fellowship is a one-year program where a new fellow will be chosen every July. TTUHSC El Paso claims to […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Eagle#Sun#Race El Paso#El Pasoans#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Americas’ standout pitcher Stephen Sepulveda commits to Baylor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas baseball star Stephen Sepulveda committed to Baylor on Sunday night, after a summer where he made a big splash on the travel ball circuit. Sepulveda is the fourth Trail Blazers player to commit to play at the Division I level in the last year, joining Armani Raygoza, Ruben Gonzalez […]
WACO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas lose 7-6 to Space Cowboys

The El Paso Chihuahuas loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning Saturday but did not score and lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7-6. Sugar Land has won four of the first five games of the series. El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six innings and allowed only one run in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s newest rehab center to host grand opening, open house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Center at Zaragoza, El Paso’s newest rehabilitation center, will host a grand opening fiesta and open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at its brand-new facility at 12660 Pebble Hills Blvd. The public can tour the facility, which features 80 private, hotel-like patient rooms, each featuring […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Calm before the storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Monday! Expect a calm, warm day before a surge of moisture moves in tomorrow.💧💧💧. Well we had such beautiful weather this past weekend that I wanted to share this picture I took Saturday at Nichols Ranch and Orchards in New Mexico when I went apple picking!🍎🍏🌳
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

IDEA Public Schools releases scores from TEA Accountability Ratings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools released its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F Accountability Ratings. IDEA says 109 schools in the district in Texas or 95% of schools–received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100% of eligible distinctions.   TEA Accountability Ratings also gave IDEA schools a distinction […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Americas brings back more experience for 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a tough 2021 season for Americas. The Trail Blazers finished 3-8 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. This year, the Trail Blazers look to rebound and get back to their winning ways. Experience will play a key role for the head coach Patrick Melton’s squad […]
KTSM

Las Cruces aims to be the top Dawgs in 2022 with young squad

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School football turned a lot of heads towards the end of 2021. After starting the season 1-3, the Bulldawgs turned it around win six of their next eight. Two of those wins came in the NMAA 2021 6A State Football Championships. The Bulldawgs took down Clovis […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy