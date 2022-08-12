Read full article on original website
One Stephen King Adaptation Has Been In Development For A Decade, But The Filmmakers Haven't Given Up Hope
Not a lot of projects are able to survive a decade in development, but one Stephen King adaptation is trying to pull off that feat.
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel’s Phase 5 explained – what’s next for the MCU?
What’s happening in Marvel’s Phase 5? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige officially confirmed that the current era of the MCU is titled The Multiverse Saga. Yes, Marvel Studios is diving headfirst into alternate universes and introducing different versions of some of the biggest characters from across the Marvel pantheon of heroes and villains.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther 2?
Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s scariest villains. A long-time foe of the Fantastic Four, the deadly Victor Von Doom is a brilliant scientist, powerful magician, and tyrannical despot. He also happens to be one of the most popular Marvel characters ever, and fans have been wondering when he’ll make his MCU debut. Specifically, they want to know if Doctor Doom is in Black Panther 2.
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
The Verge
Star Wars spinoff Andor has a new trailer and a new premiere date
This morning, Disney released a new trailer for Andor, the next big Star Wars series on Disney Plus — and with it comes news that the show has been delayed by nearly a month. Andor was previously pegged for a premiere on August 31st, but the new clip says that it will debut with a “three-episode premiere September 21st.” The show is a prequel to a prequel, taking place before the events of the film Rogue One, which itself was set before the first Star Wars movie. It will once again star Diego Luna in the titular role of Cassian Andor, while the trailer also shows off the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.
epicstream.com
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Reason Why Turned Down MCU Role in Loki Season 1
Over the last couple of weeks, we learned that Giancarlo Esposito has been on Marvel Studios' radar for quite some time now and understandably so. Now, as speculation continues to grow with regards to The Mandalorian star's potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new information about his original MCU offer is finally coming to light.
digitalspy.com
Avengers star reveals what makes Spider-Man spin-off different from MCU movies
Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is returning to the world of comic book movies for a very different role to Quicksilver. The actor, who can currently be seen on cinema screens in Bullet Train, will be playing baddie Kraven the Hunter in a Spider-Man spin-off. But it's not...
Are ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Still a Go at HBO Max?
The fate of HBO Max original series are up in the air after Warner Bros. announced that the streaming service would merge with discovery+, and we have an update on 'The Batman' spinoff series.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities First Trailer, Release Date
Halloween season is only a few short months away, so Netflix is getting in the spirit with Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The special Halloween event series of stories has unveiled its first trailer, which also reveals when Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix. The debut of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will take place over four days, with two episodes released each day between October 25-28 for a total of eight episodes. Del Toro has handpicked a team of writers and directors to bring together stories ranging from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, or classically creepy.
Popculture
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Announced, Release Date Revealed
The Kung Fu Panda franchise is going back to the big screen. On Friday, Dreamworks announced that Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently in production, and it will premiere in theaters in 2024. It will include Jack Black returning as the voice of Po Ping. Kung Fu Panda debuted in...
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
thedigitalfix.com
Guillermo del Toro’s horrifying Netflix series coming in October
Netflix has released a teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. This Halloween – for how could it be any other time? – eight chilling stories will be released across four nights of double features. The directors across the series include David...
ComicBook
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Details of His Marvel Meeting
The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito confirmed in a recent TikTok video that he'd had meetings with Marvel Studios and now, the actor is opening up a bit about what those meetings entailed During an appearance at Fan Expo Boston where ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, Esposito spoke about his Marvel meeting, revealing that he would prefer to appear on the movie side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and described his meeting with Marvel as "really wonderful."
DC's scrapped cinematic plans reportedly revealed
The DCEU's plans were said to have involved a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie
