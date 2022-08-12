ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL

The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Max Kepler starting for Minnesota Monday

The Minnesota Twins listed Max Kepler as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will bat eighth and cover right field in Monday's game while Jake Cave takes a seat. Kepler is projected to score 9 fantasy points in tonight's game according to numberFire's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tony Wolters designated for assignment by Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters has been designated for assignment. Austin Barnes has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and as a result, Wolters is no longer needed with the big-league team. He'll head to waivers, and in the likely scenario he is unclaimed, he can either choose free agency or accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for San Diego Monday

The San Diego Padres will start Austin Nola at catcher in Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday as Jorge Alfaro takes the night off. Nola, who carries a 6.1-fantasy-point projection into tonight's game, has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras batting sixth for Rangers Monday

The Texas Rangers will start Leody Taveras in centerfield for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Taveras will take over in centerfield and bat sixth against the A's Monday while Bubba Thompson moves to left field, Josh Smith switches to third base, and Ezequiel Duran catches a breather. Our models...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Victor Caratini at catcher in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers listed Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game. He'll bat eighth while Mario Feliciano takes a seat. Our models project Caratini to score 6.9 fantasy points against the Dodgers Monday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday

The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo riding pine Monday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Perdomo at shortstop and hitting ninth. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Alcantara a routine breather. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon added to Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Dubon was added after Jeremy Pena was scratched for a stiff neck. He will start at shortstop and bat leadoff. Dubon has a $2,000 salary on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tony Wolters not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wolters is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 4 plate appearances this season, Wolters has yet to reach base.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Alex Call on bench Monday

Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Call made his Nationals debut on Sunday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will replace Call in left field and hit cleanup. Cesar Hernandez will take over in the leadoff spot.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Giants starting J.D. Davis at designated hitter Monday

The San Francisco Giants listed J.D. Davis as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will start at designated hitter and bat fourth for the Giants Monday while Tommy La Stella catches a breather. Davis has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana not in Seattle's Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana is being replaced at designated hitter by Jesse Winker versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 357 plate appearances this season, Santana has a .197 batting average with a .677 OPS, 11 home...
SEATTLE, WA

