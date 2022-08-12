Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Max Kepler starting for Minnesota Monday
The Minnesota Twins listed Max Kepler as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will bat eighth and cover right field in Monday's game while Jake Cave takes a seat. Kepler is projected to score 9 fantasy points in tonight's game according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters designated for assignment by Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters has been designated for assignment. Austin Barnes has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and as a result, Wolters is no longer needed with the big-league team. He'll head to waivers, and in the likely scenario he is unclaimed, he can either choose free agency or accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wolters is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 4 plate appearances this season, Wolters has yet to reach base.
numberfire.com
Twins list Gio Urshela in starting lineup Monday
The Minnesota Twins listed Gio Urshela as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Urshela will bat seventh and start at the hot corner for the Twins Monday while Jose Miranda moves to designated hitter, Byron Buxton covers centerfield, and Gilberto Celestino takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Giants leave LaMonte Wade Jr. off Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not include LaMonte Wade Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit out Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Austin Slater starts in centerfield and bats first. Mike Yastrzemski will move from centerfield to right field. Our models...
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo riding pine Monday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Perdomo at shortstop and hitting ninth. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Alcantara a routine breather. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon added to Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Dubon was added after Jeremy Pena was scratched for a stiff neck. He will start at shortstop and bat leadoff. Dubon has a $2,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Alex Call on bench Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Call made his Nationals debut on Sunday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will replace Call in left field and hit cleanup. Cesar Hernandez will take over in the leadoff spot.
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
